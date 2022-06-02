Dragon Age 4’s full title has been revealed

BioWare has revealed the title of Dragon Age 4. The upcoming RPG game is officially titled Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, a reference to both the game’s primary antagonist and the end of Dragon Age: Inquisition, the last entry in the venerable series.

So who is this ‘Dread Wolf’? “Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people…or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world,” BioWare says in a post announcing the game’s title. “His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity – a player of dark and dangerous games.”

BioWare says you won’t have to worry about knowing everything about the Dragon Age story so far to feel at home in Dreadwolf, but series veterans will no doubt be excited by the possibilities hinted at by this focus on Solas. “If you’re new to Dragon Age, you have no need to worry about not having met our antagonist just yet,” BioWare says reassuringly.

Here’s the announcement:

May the Dread Wolf take you. Your newest adventure begins in Dragon Age: #Dreadwolf. pic.twitter.com/riYYZXS7O1 — Dragon Age (@dragonage) June 2, 2022

BioWare also says – not surprisingly – that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will not be coming out this year, but that the studio will have more information about it before 2022 is over.