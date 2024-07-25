You won’t need the EA App to play Dragon Age The Veilguard on Steam

Dragon Age: The Veilguard isn’t just the long awaited continuation of a series that’s laid dormant for a decade, but could also be a return to form for creator Bioware that many players are hoping will capture some of the appeal of earlier work like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Mass Effect 2, and Dragon Age: Origins. While we’ll need to wait and see if the game meets the expectations of that segment of the audience, some good news has arrived months out from its launch: The Veilguard is already Steam Deck Verified and its Steam version won’t require the EA App at all.

As an EA published project, it was expected that Dragon Age: The Veilguard would need to launch through the company’s app, even if the RPG game is bought on Steam. This has been the case in the past, and has always added an extra headache for players who would prefer to simply play a game purchased on Steam through Valve’s platform without running an extra app in the process.

Fortunately, the official Dragon Age X (formerly Twitter) account posted today that Bioware is “making great progress towards our fall launch date and can confirm early that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is going all-in on Steam features!” These features include the Steam Deck verification mentioned above and the fact that The Veilguard will “be Steam native – meaning the EA App will not be required to play the game.” The same post also promises further details on The Veilguard’s launch, likely including a specific date, “later this summer.”

While you’re waiting for more news on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, check out some of our top fantasy games and action-adventure games on PC.

