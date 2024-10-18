Grab Dragon Age The Veilguard for free, thanks to Nvidia

If you’re hoping to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard but don’t have a rig powerful enough to run it, Nvidia is offering a way to have your cake and eat it too! Right now, if you purchase a six-month subscription to Nvidia GeForce Now, you can get a copy of Dragon Age: The Veilguard for free. Better still, the game will be live on the cloud-based streaming service from day one.

The Dragon Age: The Veilguard system requirements don’t necessarily demand a cutting-edge gaming PC, but if you’ve been eyeing up the game and are concerned about how your system stacks up, this Nvidia offer is a great way around the problem. Not only do you get a copy of the game for free, but you’ll also have access to GeForce Now for six months.

To claim your free copy of Dragon Age: The Veuilguard, you need to purchase a six-month GeForce Now Ultimate subscription between now and October 30, 2024. Billing is immediate, and your copy won’t be playable until the Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date. At present, a six-month Ultimate sub costs $99.99 (£99.99).

Having a Nvidia GeForce Now subscription will give you access to RTX 4080 rigs, for up to eight-hour sessions at 4K and 240fps. You’ll also get the service ad-free, meaning you can just hop straight into your games, ahead of any other players, with no interruptions or delays.

I’ve spent quite a lot of time using GeForce Now in recent months, as my Samsung TV has the app pre-installed, and I’ve also used it quite a bit on the Steam Deck, thanks to the release of a dedicated GeForce Now Steam Deck download being made available by Nvidia.

In my time with it, I’ve found that GeForce Now is genuinely a great service for playing your PC games on devices that would traditionally require more complex software setups, or would only run games with poor performance or low graphical fidelity. I’ve enjoyed my time with GeForce Now, and the quality of the streaming service has been consistently high.

If you’re looking forward to the release of the game, you can check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard preview, which we wrote after playing seven hours of the game at an event in San Francisco.