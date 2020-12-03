BioWare GM, Dragon Age producer both leave the studio

BioWare general manager Casey Hudson and Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah have both announced that they’re leaving the famed developer of RPG games. The company is currently looking for Hudson’s replacement, but Darrah will be succeeded by Christian Dailey, who joined BioWare from Blizzard a few years ago. Development on future Mass Effect and Dragon Age games is continuing.

“Christian Dailey is a strong leader and will provide great insight into the rest of the Dragon Age leadership who remain,” Darrah writes. “This is a team that includes people with decades of experience at BioWare. I am confident that, together, this is the team that can make this Dragon Age the best one yet.”

Matthew Goldman remains the creative director of the upcoming, still-untitled fourth game in the Dragon Age series. “[Goldman] has been on Dragon Age since the early days of Dragon Age: Origins”, Darrah writes. “Like me, he has been involved in the franchise as it has changed over the years. He has a deep understanding of what it has been and what it has the potential to be.”

Also Darrah tweeted about Dragon Age that one time, and it was wild.

Both Darrah and Hudson had been at BioWare for two decades. The studio has recently had a rough time winning back the interest of fans after a tepid response to Mass Effect Andromeda and such a cold reception for Anthem that the game went back into development for a major reboot. The announcement of a long-awaited Mass Effect remaster collection and major new entries in the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series have gone some distance to help renew fan excitement.

“It’s not an easy decision to make,” Hudson says of his departure, “and big changes like this always come with a certain degree of sadness. I will miss being able to work every day with our inspiring developers on the biggest and most exciting projects I can imagine. But I also know that this is a good time for a change, for both myself and BioWare.”