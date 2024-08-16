Dragon Age Veilguard system requirements perfect for older gaming PCs

Following its release date reveal, the Dragon Age: The Veilguard system requirements were also posted on the Steam store page recently. Unsurprisingly, Bioware is following in the footsteps of many recent game releases by only requiring an Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card to get it running.

In addition to not needing the best graphics card, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is also equally light with its CPU demands. In fact, the only requirement you might struggle with is the 100GB of free SSD storage which is required even for the minimum tier.

Here are the Dragon Age: The Veilguard system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or 1060

AMD Radeon R9 290X Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5700XT CPU Intel Core i5 8400

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Intel Core i9 9900K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 100GB (SSD preferred) 100GB SSD required

Take our Dragon Age: The Veilguard system requirements PC benchmark test to answer the question… Can I run Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

While the system requirements provide no major roadblocks or surprises, we hope to see a more detailed and complete set of requirements revealed closer to the Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date.

We want to see tiers for the best performance possible so we know what hardware is required for 60fps at 1440p and even 4K. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is usually where 4K demand sits but without pre-release guidance, there will be some early benchmarking required.

One bit of performance news we already have though is that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is Steam Deck Verified, meaning you’ll have no issues running the game on the best handheld gaming PC.

In other great news, it’s been revealed that you won’t need to run the EA App in order to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard as the game will instead run natively through Steam.