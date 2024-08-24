We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Dragon Age The Veilguard gets unique spinoff with your new best buds

Trading swords for soundwaves, Dragon Age The Veilguard kicks off early with a surprise new spinoff to get you ready for launch.

Dragon Age The Veilguard: Three companions fighting monsters back-to-back in a swamp.
Rory Norris's Avatar

Published:

Dragon Age: The Veilguard 

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to deliver an epic narrative that finally wraps up the loose ends left by 2014’s Inquisition. Though the gameplay of its predecessor was mixed, it’s hard to knock the twisting story that continues into The Veilguard. To get you up to speed and introduce you to your new best friends, BioWare is releasing an unexpected spinoff, a podcast series called Dragon Age: Vows and Vengeance.

Vows and Vengeance is an eight-part narrative podcast that takes place before Dragon Age: The Veilguard and introduces you to many of the RPG’s characters and concepts. Beginning on Thursday August 29 and wrapping up seven weeks later on Thursday October 17, it’s the perfect way to build up to the Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date in late October.

This podcast series features a handful of characters exclusive to the show, though each one also features one of the Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions. It’s a pretty cool way to get to know them ahead of launch, right?

According to the official description, Vows and Vengeance sees a “pair of heroes brought together by fate embark on a journey of revenge, redemption, and love.” This pair, Nadia and Elio, are unknowingly wrapped up in the Dread Wolf’s plans, and their dangerous mission brings them into contact with the many heroes we’ll get to know in-game. BioWare has released a snippet to showcase the new series.

YouTube Thumbnail

You can listen to Dragon Age: Vows and Vengeance here when it’s released, with a new episode released each week:

  • Thursday, August 29 – Episode 1: Featuring Nadia, Elio, and Drayden
  • Thursday, September 5 – Episode 2: Featuring Harding
  • Thursday, September 12 – Episode 3: Featuring Davrin
  • Thursday, September 19 – Episode 4: Featuring Bellara
  • Thursday, September 26 – Episode 5: Featuring Taash
  • Thursday, October 3 – Episode 6: Featuring Lucanis
  • Thursday, October 10 – Episode 7: Featuring Emmrich
  • Thursday, October 17 – Episode 8: Featuring Neve

With such a stellar list of Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors, from Matt Mercer to Ike Amadi, it’s sure to be a treat for your ears at the very least. We can only hope that Veilguard is the Dragon Age we’ve all been waiting for and deserving of a place among the best story games out there.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Previously Guides Editor at Gfinity, Rory is now a freelance journalist who has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, HoYoverse RPGs like Zenless Zone Zero, and more, but at what cost? As such, you’ll often find him cooking up the best builds and loadouts, digging deep into metas, and finding the perfect solutions to any gaming challenge. If he’s not waxing poetic about how great Deep Rock Galactic is, then there’s a good chance he’s using his history degree to make a wild connection between real history and the games we love. Rory’s words have graced award-winning print and digital publications like Lost in Cult, The Loadout, SUPERJUMP, TechRaptor, PCGamesN, and more.