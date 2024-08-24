Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to deliver an epic narrative that finally wraps up the loose ends left by 2014’s Inquisition. Though the gameplay of its predecessor was mixed, it’s hard to knock the twisting story that continues into The Veilguard. To get you up to speed and introduce you to your new best friends, BioWare is releasing an unexpected spinoff, a podcast series called Dragon Age: Vows and Vengeance.

Vows and Vengeance is an eight-part narrative podcast that takes place before Dragon Age: The Veilguard and introduces you to many of the RPG’s characters and concepts. Beginning on Thursday August 29 and wrapping up seven weeks later on Thursday October 17, it’s the perfect way to build up to the Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date in late October.

This podcast series features a handful of characters exclusive to the show, though each one also features one of the Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions. It’s a pretty cool way to get to know them ahead of launch, right?

According to the official description, Vows and Vengeance sees a “pair of heroes brought together by fate embark on a journey of revenge, redemption, and love.” This pair, Nadia and Elio, are unknowingly wrapped up in the Dread Wolf’s plans, and their dangerous mission brings them into contact with the many heroes we’ll get to know in-game. BioWare has released a snippet to showcase the new series.

You can listen to Dragon Age: Vows and Vengeance here when it’s released, with a new episode released each week:

Thursday, August 29 – Episode 1: Featuring Nadia, Elio, and Drayden

Thursday, September 5 – Episode 2: Featuring Harding

Thursday, September 12 – Episode 3: Featuring Davrin

Thursday, September 19 – Episode 4: Featuring Bellara

Thursday, September 26 – Episode 5: Featuring Taash

Thursday, October 3 – Episode 6: Featuring Lucanis

Thursday, October 10 – Episode 7: Featuring Emmrich

Thursday, October 17 – Episode 8: Featuring Neve

With such a stellar list of Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors, from Matt Mercer to Ike Amadi, it’s sure to be a treat for your ears at the very least. We can only hope that Veilguard is the Dragon Age we’ve all been waiting for and deserving of a place among the best story games out there.

