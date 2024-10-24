All Dragon Age The Veilguard classes and specializations

What are the Dragon Age The Veilguard classes and specializations? Carving your own path through Thedas has always been at the core of the Dragon Age experience – your character and party composition directly correlate to the amount of power you wield in battle. With The Veilguard, you’ll not only be able to pick one of three unique classes, but you can also hone down on their abilities and further specialize them to fit your playstyle.

The Dragon Age The Veilguard release date is fast approaching, and we have the key building blocks of your character laid out here in the various classes and specializations that the RPG game offers. Dedicating yourself to one of these classes will determine your fighting style – do you want to hurl destructive spells at your opponents, strike where they’re most vulnerable, or charge in headfirst, sword in hand? Here are all the Dragon Age The Veilguard classes and specializations.

Every Dragon Age The Veilguard class

There are three Dragon Age The Veilguard classes to choose from, with each impacting your playstyle, available weapons, and skills. Each class also comes with three specializations, which in turn open up additional upgrade options.

Mage

Mages utilize magic to best their foes in battle – some rain spells from afar while others can imbue their melee attacks with powerful abilities to defeat their opponents. The three mage specializations are:

Death Caller: Utilizes necro magic.

Utilizes necro magic. Evoker: Utilizes elemental magic.

Utilizes elemental magic. Spellblade: Imbues melee attacks with magic.

Rogue

Rogues are perhaps the most efficient of all fighters, they strike fast and they strike true, and can prove to be exceptionally difficult to pin down. The rogue class can be crystalized into pure range, melee, or something a little more devious. The three rogue specializations are:

Duelist: A melee-focused specialization that utilizes quick attacks and enhanced movement speed.

A melee-focused specialization that utilizes quick attacks and enhanced movement speed. Saboteur: Utilizes traps and subterfuge.

Utilizes traps and subterfuge. Veil Ranger: A ranged specialization that utilizes bow attacks.

Warrior

Warriors are perhaps the most quintessential fighters; they are the bread and butter of any party and can be used as an offensive tool, or a defensive stalwart. Here are the three warrior specializations:

Champion: Utilizes a sword and shield, and will most likely be your party’s tank.

Utilizes a sword and shield, and will most likely be your party’s tank. Reaper: Utilizes life-steal abilities to stay in the fight and deal huge damage.

Utilizes life-steal abilities to stay in the fight and deal huge damage. Slayer: Utilizes huge weapons to deal huge damage. Slow but effective.

The best Dragon Age The Veilguard classes and specializations will likely come down to personal preference. Each class and specialization can more than hold its own in a fight, so the question is really whether you’d prefer to do battle up close and personal or at a safer distance. Do you prefer cold steel or flashy spells? It’s up to you how you want to win, so just make sure you get the job done.

