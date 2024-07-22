Voice acting remains an artform which regrettably doesn’t get the respect it deserves, especially given the impact it can have on gaming experiences. Despite that, the quality of the acting in games has risen to incredible heights in recent years and leading the way has been BioWare. From Garrus Vakarian in the Mass Effect series to Iron Bull in Dragon Age: Inquisition, BioWare has made sure that its characters get the voices they deserve. The entire voice cast for all the Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions has just been announced, so it’s time to meet the heroes with whom you’ll be adventuring.

Any RPG like Dragon Age: The Veilguard has you recruiting your own roster of adventurers who’ll spend their time fighting with – and sometimes against – you. Even though this sequel is seemingly slimming down some of the micromanagement options fans may be familiar with from previous games, you’ll still be chatting away with your fantasy friends on your quest to save Thedas from yet another threat.

It’s those interactions that make Dragon Age what it is as a series, with many of the best moments coming in the smaller, quiet sections when you can grab a few seconds to catch a breath with your team around the campfire.

BioWare has just announced who you’ll be spending your time with as you try to stop Solas from doing whatever he’s doing. Here’s the full Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions list, alongside the entire voice cast confirmed so far:

Ali Hillis – Harding – A bow-wielding magic-powered dwarven scout you may remember from Dragon Age: Inquisition. Hillis voiced Liari T’Soni in Mass Effect, Lightning in Final Fantasy XIII, and Karin in Naruto.

– – A bow-wielding magic-powered dwarven scout you may remember from Dragon Age: Inquisition. Hillis voiced Liari T’Soni in Mass Effect, Lightning in Final Fantasy XIII, and Karin in Naruto. Ike Amadi – Davrin – A Grey Warden with a long history of bringing down terrifying monsters. Amadi voices Knack in Knack, Dr. Dayo Igwe in Prey, and General Shao in Mortal Kombat 1.

– – A Grey Warden with a long history of bringing down terrifying monsters. Amadi voices Knack in Knack, Dr. Dayo Igwe in Prey, and General Shao in Mortal Kombat 1. Jee Young Han – Bellara – This Veil Jumper has made uncovering ancient mysteries their life’s goal. Han appeared as Marion Kang in the Perry Mason revival, voiced Sentinel Dax in Anthem, and starred as Esti Nelson in the Unprisoned TV series.

– – This Veil Jumper has made uncovering ancient mysteries their life’s goal. Han appeared as Marion Kang in the Perry Mason revival, voiced Sentinel Dax in Anthem, and starred as Esti Nelson in the Unprisoned TV series. Jessica Clark – Neve – Despite their cynical nature this private detective wants to make the world a better place. Clark starred as Lilith in True Blood, Lana Hunter in Pocket Listing, and Chantal in Chemistry.

– – Despite their cynical nature this private detective wants to make the world a better place. Clark starred as Lilith in True Blood, Lana Hunter in Pocket Listing, and Chantal in Chemistry. Jim Maley – Taash – A dragon hunter who cares only for adventure and has allied with the Lords of Fortune. Maley appeared in Star Trek: Picard as Ensign Kova Rin Esmar and starred in Silicon Valley as Gladys.

– – A dragon hunter who cares only for adventure and has allied with the Lords of Fortune. Maley appeared in Star Trek: Picard as Ensign Kova Rin Esmar and starred in Silicon Valley as Gladys. Nick Boraine – Emmrich – This necromancer hails from Nevarra’s Mourn Watch, and also has their own skeleton companion. Boraine appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Modern Warfare, and has been seen in District 9.

– – This necromancer hails from Nevarra’s Mourn Watch, and also has their own skeleton companion. Boraine appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Modern Warfare, and has been seen in District 9. Matthew Mercer – Manfred – The skeleton assistant of Emmrich. One of the most prolific voice actors around, you’ll recognize Matt Mercer from Attack on Titan, Fallout 4, The Legend of Vox Machina, and of course – his own DnD series, Critical Role.

– – The skeleton assistant of Emmrich. One of the most prolific voice actors around, you’ll recognize Matt Mercer from Attack on Titan, Fallout 4, The Legend of Vox Machina, and of course – his own DnD series, Critical Role. Zach Mendez – Lucanis – An assassin who traces their bloodline back to the criminal organization the House of Crows. Mendez was Haxx in Horizon Forbidden West, Dr. Kinksy in the short film Embryio, and Marc in My Crazy Ex.

Fans of Dragon Age 2 and Dragon Age: Inquisition will also be pleased to have confirmation that two voice actors will also be making their return. Gareth David-Lloyd is back as Solas, and Brian Bloom will continue to voice Varric.

In addition to the voice actors appearing as your companions, the main character Rook will also have four separate voice options – two with British voices and two with North American accents. You’ll be able to choose between:

Erika Ishii – Known for voicing Valkyrie in Apex Legends, Cindy Holloway in Fallout 76, and Dr. Wenjie Evans in Deathloop.

– Known for voicing Valkyrie in Apex Legends, Cindy Holloway in Fallout 76, and Dr. Wenjie Evans in Deathloop. Jeff Berg – Voiced Clyde Blackburn in Battlefield 1, Malenchenko in Love, Death & Robots, and Chase in WWE 2K22 and 2K23.

– Voiced Clyde Blackburn in Battlefield 1, Malenchenko in Love, Death & Robots, and Chase in WWE 2K22 and 2K23. Bryony Corrigan – Seen in Good Omens as Virtue Device, My Lady Jane as Esther, and The Walk-In as Jo Cox.

– Seen in Good Omens as Virtue Device, My Lady Jane as Esther, and The Walk-In as Jo Cox. Alex Jordan – Played Asher Forrester in Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series, Mr. Hands in Cyberpunk 2077, and The Professional in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

There’s no doubt more to be announced as we head towards the Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date, with a specific panel about the game’s companions likely dropping some more info on Friday July 26 at San Diego Comic-Con.

