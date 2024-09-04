BioWare games wouldn’t be BioWare games without a good roster of companions. From Baldur’s Gate right through to the Mass Effect series, every RPG from the studio has brilliant characters you can spend hours with. Dragon Age The Veilguard is set to be no different, with your team forming the core of the emotional journey you’ll be going on. That’s why it’s important to look after them, ensuring they level up and pull their weight on the battlefield – but you’re going to have to put the work in.

In Dragon Age The Veilguard progression will work a little differently for your main character, Rook, and your companions. Rook will earn experience throughout the game but your team won’t necessarily get level ups from the same sources. Instead, in this RPG, you’ll have to spend time on your companions through a variety of different ways. Similar to the latter Mass Effects, they’ll become stronger through your interactions with them and by making progress on their questlines.

This means that you’ll have to put down your main quest from time to time to go and have a chat back at The Lighthouse to keep your companions relevant, or head over to do a questline you’ve been ignoring. Depending on how attached you are to your party, this could be a chore or an utter pleasure – but you’ll need to do it if you want those valuable experience points and ability upgrades.

Differing progression methods like this looks like it may have benefits and drawbacks for Dragon Age The Veilguard players. On the plus side, it means you’ll be seeing more conversations and story moments for your entire team, especially if you don’t want to find yourself forced into using an underleveled companion in a critical boss fight. The other side of the coin is that this could sap momentum from your journey, causing you to spend time with team members you have absolutely no interest in leveling up or adventuring with. For more information on how progression will work in the game, head over to the official blog post to learn more.

Regardless of its impact on the game, it does point to BioWare trying something different in this new entry in the Dragon Age series. With the Dragon Age The Veilguard release date rapidly approaching, it might be time to start considering who in its roster of characters you’re looking to spend your time with.

