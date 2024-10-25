All Dragon Age The Veilguard factions

What are the Dragon Age Veilguard factions? Thedas isn’t just divided by kingdoms and races. Its population also divides its loyalties among various factions, each with unique vocations and principles. One faction may comprise professional cutthroats prone to political espionage, while others are necromantic morticians or reality-hopping historians. The question is, where do you belong?

There are six factions in Dragon Age The Veilguard, and the one you choose determines your Rook’s background. However, this decision isn’t just for RPG game flavor. Each faction also includes unique traits that provide various buffs, while Dragon Age Veilguard class specializations align with a particular faction to suit your chosen playstyle. Even your Dragon Age Veilguard companions are shaped by factions, so discover what each faction stands for and what it can do for you.

Here are all the Dragon Age Veilguard factions:

Antivan Crows

Grey Wardens

Lords of Fortune

Mourn Watch

Shadow Dragons

Veil Jumpers

Antivan Crows

The Antivan Crows are a guild of elite assassins who fulfill contracts to kill, spy, and steal. They are responsible for some of the most infamous assassinations in Thedas and are notorious for their ability to change the course of Antivan politics.

Background

Assassin Extraordinaire: As a freshly promoted Antivan Crow, Rook liberates a group of captives, inadvertently jeopardizing their superiors’ plans for a widescale operation against the Antaam. Despite being summarily sidelined for their actions, they remain determined to prove themselves and get back in good graces with their fellow Crows.

Traits

Under their Wing: Antivan Crows reputation bonus

Antivan Crows reputation bonus Open Contract: Damage buff against Antaam

Damage buff against Antaam Hidden Pouch: Extra potion slot

Specializations

Rogue: Duelist

Duelist Mage: Spellblade

Notable members

Companions: Lucanis Dellamorte

Grey Wardens

The Grey Wardens need no introduction for any Dragon Age fan. This order of legendary fighters pledges to defend Thedas from the darkspawn blight. They consider themselves politically neutral (though their actions might often suggest otherwise) and accept all worthy recruits regardless of race, class, or social standing.

Background

Shield Against the Night: As a Grey Warden, Rook defies orders during a darkspawn incursion to save villagers from certain death. While this earns them the approval of young Wardens prone to idealism, their disobedience renders them deeply unpopular among the Wardens of noble birth. To avoid in-fighting, Rook steps down from their position.

Traits

Bonded in Blood: Grey Wardens reputation bonus

Grey Wardens reputation bonus Blight Killer: Damage buff against darkspawn

Damage buff against darkspawn Vigilant Training: Bonus to base health and defense stats

Specializations

Warrior: Champion

Notable members:

Companions: Davrin

Lords of Fortune

The Lords of Fortune comprise a loose network of treasure hunters, explorers, and dungeoneers hailing from Rivain. Whether it’s monster-riddled ruins or a rich noble’s collection, no treasure remains out of their reach for long. While their colorful garb is quick to catch they eye, they are masters of disguise, able to blend in with any crowd in Thedas.

Background

Seeker of Gold and Glory: As a Lord of Fortune, Rook tangles with a corrupt Rivaini noble, and kills them to prevent an evil artifact from falling into the hands of the Venatori. Despite saving their fellow expedition members, their actions compromise the Lords’ relationship with the Rivaini authorities, making it prudent for them to lay low for a while.

Traits

Together in Glory: Lords of Fortune reputation bonus

Lords of Fortune reputation bonus Healthy Competition: Damage buff against mercenaries

Damage buff against mercenaries Relentless: Slightly easier takedowns

Specializations

Rogue: Saboteur

Saboteur Warrior: Slayer

Notable members

Companions: Taash

Mourn Watch

The Mourn Watch are ancient keepers of the Grand Necropolis and the absolute authority over the funerary dead. They use their necromantic powers to investigate cases of corpse possession and dark magic, taking special interest in the Fade’s connection to the souls of the dead.

Background

Defender of the Dead: As a Mourn Watcher, Rook is an orphan raised by necromancers after being found in a Grand Necropolis tomb. In adulthood, they lead an attack during a civil war between undead nobles, ending the conflict but risking the ire of the Mourn Watchers patronage in the process. To quell this new unrest, Rook temporarily takes their leave at the behest of their fellow Mourn Watchers

Traits

Recognized Name: Mourn Watchers reputation bonus

Mourn Watchers reputation bonus Return to the Grave: Damage buff against undead and demons

Damage buff against undead and demons Acute Afflictions: Apply one additional affliction stack on targets

Specializations

Mage: Death Caller

Death Caller Warrior: Reaper

Notable members

Companions: Emmrich Volkarin

Shadow Dragons

The Shadow Dragons are an underground resistance group based in Tevinter. They oppose slavery and corruption in all their forms, dedicating their lives to bringing justice to the people of Minrathous and beyond.

Background

Breaker of Bonds: As a Shadow Dragon, Rook assists a dignitary in their liberation of a slavery ring in Nessus. While the mission is a success, their actions draw the attention of the Venatori, leaving the Shadow Dragons with no choice but to spirit them out of the city.

Traits

Light in the Dark: Shadow Dragons reputation bonus

Shadow Dragons reputation bonus Never to Rise: Damage buff against Venatori

Damage buff against Venatori Resourceful: Class resource regenerates slightly faster

Specializations

Mage: Evoker

Notable members

Companions: Neve Gallus

Veil Jumper

The Veil Jumpers are a group of explorers that chart Arlathan Forest’s elven ruins for esoteric trinkets and historical fragments. They aim to restore order to the reality-warping forest, making them the de facto experts on ancient elven magic.

Background

Hunter of Secrets: As a Veil Jumper, Rook embarks on a deadly expedition into a mysterious ruin. After stumbling upon a strange map, they narrowly escape the ruin’s magical defenses – though their fellow Veil Jumpers aren’t so lucky. Rook returns to the ruins to rescue their trapped allies, but in doing so, loses the map and the secrets within it. While they are hailed as a hero by their fellow explorers, high-ranking Veil Jumpers take umbrage with Rook due to their disobedience.

Traits

Close to the Veil: Veil Jumpers reputation bonus

Veil Jumpers reputation bonus Attuned Strikes: Damage buff to Fade-touched

Damage buff to Fade-touched Keen Eye: Bonus to critical and weak point damage

Specializations

Rogue: Veil Ranger

Notable members

Companions: Bellara Lutare

