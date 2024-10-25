All Dragon Age The Veilguard factions

What are the Dragon Age Veilguard factions? Thedas isn’t just divided by kingdoms and races. Its population also divides its loyalties among various factions, each with unique vocations and principles. One faction may comprise professional cutthroats prone to political espionage, while others are necromantic morticians or reality-hopping historians. The question is, where do you belong?
There are six factions in Dragon Age The Veilguard, and the one you choose determines your Rook’s background. However, this decision isn’t just for RPG game flavor. Each faction also includes unique traits that provide various buffs, while Dragon Age Veilguard class specializations align with a particular faction to suit your chosen playstyle. Even your Dragon Age Veilguard companions are shaped by factions, so discover what each faction stands for and what it can do for you.
Here are all the Dragon Age Veilguard factions:
- Antivan Crows
- Grey Wardens
- Lords of Fortune
- Mourn Watch
- Shadow Dragons
- Veil Jumpers
Antivan Crows
The Antivan Crows are a guild of elite assassins who fulfill contracts to kill, spy, and steal. They are responsible for some of the most infamous assassinations in Thedas and are notorious for their ability to change the course of Antivan politics.
Background
Assassin Extraordinaire: As a freshly promoted Antivan Crow, Rook liberates a group of captives, inadvertently jeopardizing their superiors’ plans for a widescale operation against the Antaam. Despite being summarily sidelined for their actions, they remain determined to prove themselves and get back in good graces with their fellow Crows.
Traits
- Under their Wing: Antivan Crows reputation bonus
- Open Contract: Damage buff against Antaam
- Hidden Pouch: Extra potion slot
Specializations
- Rogue: Duelist
- Mage: Spellblade
Notable members
- Companions: Lucanis Dellamorte
Grey Wardens
The Grey Wardens need no introduction for any Dragon Age fan. This order of legendary fighters pledges to defend Thedas from the darkspawn blight. They consider themselves politically neutral (though their actions might often suggest otherwise) and accept all worthy recruits regardless of race, class, or social standing.
Background
Shield Against the Night: As a Grey Warden, Rook defies orders during a darkspawn incursion to save villagers from certain death. While this earns them the approval of young Wardens prone to idealism, their disobedience renders them deeply unpopular among the Wardens of noble birth. To avoid in-fighting, Rook steps down from their position.
Traits
- Bonded in Blood: Grey Wardens reputation bonus
- Blight Killer: Damage buff against darkspawn
- Vigilant Training: Bonus to base health and defense stats
Specializations
- Warrior: Champion
Notable members:
- Companions: Davrin
Lords of Fortune
The Lords of Fortune comprise a loose network of treasure hunters, explorers, and dungeoneers hailing from Rivain. Whether it’s monster-riddled ruins or a rich noble’s collection, no treasure remains out of their reach for long. While their colorful garb is quick to catch they eye, they are masters of disguise, able to blend in with any crowd in Thedas.
Background
Seeker of Gold and Glory: As a Lord of Fortune, Rook tangles with a corrupt Rivaini noble, and kills them to prevent an evil artifact from falling into the hands of the Venatori. Despite saving their fellow expedition members, their actions compromise the Lords’ relationship with the Rivaini authorities, making it prudent for them to lay low for a while.
Traits
- Together in Glory: Lords of Fortune reputation bonus
- Healthy Competition: Damage buff against mercenaries
- Relentless: Slightly easier takedowns
Specializations
- Rogue: Saboteur
- Warrior: Slayer
Notable members
- Companions: Taash
Mourn Watch
The Mourn Watch are ancient keepers of the Grand Necropolis and the absolute authority over the funerary dead. They use their necromantic powers to investigate cases of corpse possession and dark magic, taking special interest in the Fade’s connection to the souls of the dead.
Background
Defender of the Dead: As a Mourn Watcher, Rook is an orphan raised by necromancers after being found in a Grand Necropolis tomb. In adulthood, they lead an attack during a civil war between undead nobles, ending the conflict but risking the ire of the Mourn Watchers patronage in the process. To quell this new unrest, Rook temporarily takes their leave at the behest of their fellow Mourn Watchers
Traits
- Recognized Name: Mourn Watchers reputation bonus
- Return to the Grave: Damage buff against undead and demons
- Acute Afflictions: Apply one additional affliction stack on targets
Specializations
- Mage: Death Caller
- Warrior: Reaper
Notable members
- Companions: Emmrich Volkarin
Shadow Dragons
The Shadow Dragons are an underground resistance group based in Tevinter. They oppose slavery and corruption in all their forms, dedicating their lives to bringing justice to the people of Minrathous and beyond.
Background
Breaker of Bonds: As a Shadow Dragon, Rook assists a dignitary in their liberation of a slavery ring in Nessus. While the mission is a success, their actions draw the attention of the Venatori, leaving the Shadow Dragons with no choice but to spirit them out of the city.
Traits
- Light in the Dark: Shadow Dragons reputation bonus
- Never to Rise: Damage buff against Venatori
- Resourceful: Class resource regenerates slightly faster
Specializations
- Mage: Evoker
Notable members
- Companions: Neve Gallus
Veil Jumper
The Veil Jumpers are a group of explorers that chart Arlathan Forest’s elven ruins for esoteric trinkets and historical fragments. They aim to restore order to the reality-warping forest, making them the de facto experts on ancient elven magic.
Background
Hunter of Secrets: As a Veil Jumper, Rook embarks on a deadly expedition into a mysterious ruin. After stumbling upon a strange map, they narrowly escape the ruin’s magical defenses – though their fellow Veil Jumpers aren’t so lucky. Rook returns to the ruins to rescue their trapped allies, but in doing so, loses the map and the secrets within it. While they are hailed as a hero by their fellow explorers, high-ranking Veil Jumpers take umbrage with Rook due to their disobedience.
Traits
- Close to the Veil: Veil Jumpers reputation bonus
- Attuned Strikes: Damage buff to Fade-touched
- Keen Eye: Bonus to critical and weak point damage
Specializations
- Rogue: Veil Ranger
Notable members
- Companions: Bellara Lutare
Now that you know all the Dragon Age Veilguard factions, you should have no trouble deciding which background best suits your Rook in the fantasy game.