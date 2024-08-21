We’ve seen some pretty sketchy PC releases for big triple-A games in recent years, but it sounds like Dragon Age The Veilguard is doing everything in its power to avoid a shaky start to life on Steam and Epic. The highly-anticipated RPG has just revealed details about graphics settings and features for PC players, and it makes for mostly encouraging reading.

We are now firmly into the pre-launch hype cycle for Dragon Age The Veilguard, in which BioWare is sharing new insights into its imminent new RPG. Now, it’s the game’s PC version that’s being put under the spotlight, following on from confirmation of the Dragon Age The Veilguard system requirements a few days prior.

The big takeaway is that BioWare has sunk an impressive amount of testing time into The Veilguard’s PC version – 200,000 hours of it, to be precise. It also claims that “PCs made up 40% of our platform testing effort.” That’s certainly reassuring.

In terms of usability, you’re being given full control over custom keybinds, which includes class-specific mapping too. If you prefer certain keybinds for a Mage, but they’re a little bit clunky for a Warrior, you can set up individual keybind profiles for the game’s three classes. Switching between controller and mouse and keyboard will also be seamless – if you’ve got a PS5 DualSense controller that you like to use with your PC, you’ll be able to benefit from all of its bells and whistles as well even if you’re not playing on console.

BioWare also reiterates that Dragon Age The Veilguard will be completely Steam Native, and that includes being Steam Deck verified.

Some more specific performance highlights include the ability to uncap your frame rate, an FOV slider, multiple ray tracing features including an “Ultra RT” mode, and full support for 21:9 ultra wide monitors. You can check out the full list of PC-specific settings and features in BioWare’s blog post right here.

With so much time being spent testing the PC version of the game, proper Steam support, and a promising suit of features, I’ve got my fingers firmly crossed for a buttery-smooth launch for Dragon Age The Veilguard. We’ve already seen EA titles like Star Wars Jedi Survivor trip up with PC performance, but hopefully there’ll be no complaints or negative headlines this time around.

While you twiddle your thumbs waiting for the Dragon Age The Veilguard release date, why not check out some of the Dragon Age The Veilguard companions you’ll be teaming up with on your journey.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.