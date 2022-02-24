The best Dragon Ball game comes to PC Game Pass

There have been a whole lot of Dragon Ball videogames over the years, many of which have launched on our home platform. So, sure, there’s going to be some debate over which entry takes the title of best – but I’m sure many will agree that Dragon Ball FighterZ is a worthy champion. If you’re now nodding your head furiously, or have yet to give it a whirl, the good news is you’ll soon get a new opportunity to get stuck in, as it’s coming to PC Game Pass today.

Launched in January 2018, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 2D fighting game with a 3vs3 tag-support system that lets you throw some tag-team attacks into the mix. It draws on the TV series’ anime style and features a bunch of its characters such as Goku (naturally), Gohan, Frieza, and Cell among others, with a story mode that lets you recruit them to your side. “Certain character combinations also have a special dialogue before a fight,” the announcement post on the Xbox Wire explains. “You can even re-create iconic story moments by having certain characters fight and be rewarded with a faithfully reproduced special cut-scene.”

The game reviewed very highly when it launched, with critic scores between 85 and 87 across the various platforms on aggregate site Metacritic.

Here’s a trailer if you’re keen to get an idea of what’s in store:

Dragon Ball FighterZ comes to PC Game Pass today – though if you’d prefer to nab a copy of the game for yourself, you can pick it up on Steam for 85% off as of this story (though only for a few more hours so chop chop if you’re keen).

