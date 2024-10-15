Dragon Ball fans have been waiting 15 years for the next entry in the Budokai Tenkaichi series, and it definitely shows. According to Bandai Namco, Spike Chunsoft’s Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero sold over three million units worldwide in the 24 hours following its launch on Thursday October 10. It’s also dominating Steam charts, leaving the likes of Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6 in the dust.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero hasn’t been out long, but it’s easily earned its place as one of the best fighting games around. According to SteamDB, Sparking Zero has the fourth-highest fighting game all-time peak player count at 122,554, and is the 118th most played game on Steam, surpassing the likes of Don’t Starve Together and Tom Clancy’s the Division.

Between the lengthy wait and ‘very positive’ rating on Steam, it’s no surprise to see Bandai Namco’s fighter climbing its way up the charts – and three million units sold in 24 hours is definitely impressive.

It seems Sparking Zero has been worth the wait for fans, offering a roster of 180 fighters, anime-worthy visuals, and fast-paced action. While player numbers are gradually dropping since the 122,554 player count on Friday October 11, they’re still holding steady around the 80K mark, and we expect further DLC or esports tournaments to see give player numbers a boost.

If you’re aboard the Sparking Zero hype train, make sure to check out our guide to the full Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero roster. Want to up your game? Check out our top picks of the best fight sticks.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.