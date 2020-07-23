Dragon Quest 11 S is coming to PC, and it’ll be on Game Pass

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age came out in 2018 and was the first-ever title in the legendary series to make it to PCs. Microsoft has announced that the enhanced Switch edition, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age will be coming to PC and Xbox One December 4.

The base game was well-received by critics, earning high marks for its refined take on traditional JRPG storytelling and gameplay set in a vibrant world full of interesting characters.

The ‘S’ version developed for Switch adds a few additional features that genre fans are likely to enjoy: there’s a retro 16-bit 2D mode, making the game look the way Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy games of yore did years ago. If you’ve been a long-time fan of the series, you’ll appreciate a new line of subquests that take you back through locations featured in previous Dragon Quest games. Plus, the S version packs in full Japanese voice acting and the option to have an orchestral score. It’s an attractive package, particularly for fans of JRPGs.

Here’s the new trailer:

Dragon Quest XI is already on our list of the best anime games for PC, and it’s a rock-solid JRPG with a lovely style. Plus, the series has for years been an absolute favourite in Japan, so this S edition will be a must-play for genre devotees especially.

There’s even better news, though: even if you’ve never been particularly into Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest XI S will be one that may be worth checking out – Microsoft says it’ll be included with Game Pass when it launches in December.