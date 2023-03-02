Marvel Snap publisher’s new RPG is basically Dungeons and Dragons

Best known for their superhero card battler Marvel Snap, Nuverse is branching into a very different world with fantasy RPG game Dragonheir: Silent Gods.

Set in the wonderous world of Adenthia, players are thrust into a multiversal conflict that will see them traverse strange new realms in an attempt to thwart an ancient draconic evil.

With four classes to choose from – entertainer, mage, soldier, and thief – you’ll be able to recruit followers in the vein of Blizzard’s Diablo 2 and 3, each of which offer unique abilities and traits that will become an essential part of your journey.

It’s not just NPCs who will be helping you to vanquish the game’s overarching scaly threat, though. You’ll also be able to take on huge world boss-style enemies with your friends, that are presumably akin to the three-headed dragon we see in the trailer below.

You’ll also spot that elusive D20-style gem, which is first seen flanked by two huge statues, surrounded by a vortex of swirling golden light, then right at the end before the game’s logo appears.

This isn’t jus a throwaway reference to Dungeons and Dragons; instead Nuverse writes that you’ll use dice rolls and chess-strategic combat on your journey through Dragonheir’s various different realms. All in all, the mysterious fantasy game feels like a love letter to D&D, and it’s absolutely glorious.

The Dragonheir: Silent Gods release date is set for the latter half of 2023, with launches planned for both PC and mobile devices. It can be wishlisted on Steam, too, so be sure to check that box if you’re excited by what you see.

