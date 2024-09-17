Dragon’s Dogma 2 long-awaited CPU fix is finally live, and it works

It’s taken six months, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC is finally fixed thanks to the latest update which addresses the frequent random crashes, and more importantly, the CPU bottlenecking that would tank frame rates and make the game unplayable.

This massive Dragon’s Dogma 2 update was announced last week and thankfully didn’t take too long to land, with the full patch notes posted by Capcom on September 17. While the update is big on gameplay features, including a new casual mode, it’s the CPU and crash fixes I’m most interested in, and I wanted to ensure were truly dealt with.

Having taken the Dragon’s Dogma 2 update on a test run, I’m pleased to say that the CPU issues are fixed. No longer will the game be pushing your CPU to its limits and instead the usage figures I recorded saw my Intel Core i7 11700F sit at around 60% as an average. This scales up to highs of 87% when the action on screen gets intense, but also scales down when in cutscenes or less demanding areas.

Previously, the CPU usage would randomly skyrocket, maxing out all cores on your processor and not relenting until either the game crashed, or the frame rate became so intolerable that you were forced to restart.

As a result of the CPU fix, the frame rate is also back to being stable. All in all, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is simply a far better game to play on PC after these fixes have been implemented, and while there is no promise that the crashes have been entirely fixed, I can report not running into any crashes during my time playing with the update.

In the past, changing windows, entering cutscenes, and even just starting combat would cause a crash, but now everything runs far smoother and there are no awkward moments where the game freezes and I’m left praying that it will resume rather than leave me with a static screen.

You can read through the extensive list of patch notes on the game’s website, and you can also check out our Dragon’s Dogma 2 review, bearing in mind the hardware issues we ran into while playing it are now a thing of the past.