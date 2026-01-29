Dragon's Dogma 2 is a chaotic yet brilliant RPG, and you haven't got long to get it cheaper than ever

I know. Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of those triple-A releases plagued with performance woes and ambitious ideas that were never fully realized, and I can understand the wariness of giving it a shot. However, in my eyes, it's one of the best RPGs ever made, with unique mechanics and a focus on action as well as those role-playing systems, and almost two years later, I'm still jumping in for a fresh adventure with my Pawns. Best of all, you have no excuses now that it's cheaper than ever before.

For every 10 people who play Dragon's Dogma 2, either through their own choice or my encouragement, there will be a couple who don't like it, some who would enjoy it but wrap it up and let it gather dust in their Steam libraries, and a couple who love it for being the attempted masterpiece that it is. I'm a dogmatic Dragon's Dogma 2 defender - I understand why some may not enjoy it, but there's nothing quite like it. It's a rough, uncut gem of an RPG that still manages to surpass some refined but forgettable experiences, like Starfield.

You play as the Arisen, the prophesied king of Vermund and the only person capable of summoning Pawns and slaying the Dragon. After being mistaken for a Pawn, forced to complete back-breaking jobs, you escape the mining site and realize your true adventure. Yes, don't worry, I can confirm you're not the main character of a mining sim while someone else has all the fun.

Dragon's Dogma 2 allows you to choose a 'Vocation', a class system that defines your weapon type and abilities, each with its own strength and weakness - although you can change your Vocation at select locations. The combat is the game's strong point, and I loved attacking alongside my NPC party, dishing out damage with my Pawns' help. You can even climb beastly creatures, damaging their weak points like a more open-ended take on Shadow of the Colossus.

It's an excellent experience, and one that has improved since launch with a variety of performance fixes. In our Dragon's Dogma 2 review, Nat gave the RPG a 7/10, saying that the game is "a faithful reimagining of Hideaki Itsuno's flawed yet ambitious action-RPG." Her major issues were with performance problems, as well as some design choices, but there are now plenty of mods that fix the issues with some of the game's mechanics, like one that provides an improved fast travel feature.

If you're looking to give it a try, and I implore you to do so, you can grab Dragon's Dogma 2 for just $25.54 / £20.06 at Fanatical, cutting 64% off its retail price. That's cheaper than any Steam discount, so it's the ideal time to buy what I consider to be an essential RPG experience.

However, you don't have long to take advantage of this offer, as Dragon's Dogma 2 goes back to full price on 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Sunday, February 1, 2025 (12 am on February 2 for any Brits out there), so be quick.