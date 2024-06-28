With so many big RPGs to choose from, committing to a new one can be a big decision. But if you’re done with Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and Baldur’s Gate 3, one of 2024’s biggest releases now offers a free trial to let you get a feel for things. If you’ve been curious about Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can now experience the early hours free of charge, with a Steam sale discount letting you snag it for cheap if you enjoy your time.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was a long time in the making. Indeed, many wondered if the original cult classic RPG would ever get any more attention from developer Capcom. But a gradual growth through word of mouth mobilized enough enthusiasm for the sequel to arrive. Now, alongside a Steam sale discount, you have the chance to jump into the beginning of the game for free and see whether it’s up your alley.

Your save will continue to the full game should you choose to upgrade and – in even better news – if you’re the type to spend a long while in the character creator before you start a new adventure, you can do that without any pressure. The character creator tool gives you as long as you want to make your Arisen and pick which of the Dragon’s Dogma 2 vocations you want to start with, and then you can carry your chosen design over to the free trial, meaning it won’t use up your limited access.

It’s worth noting that the PC version has had some notable performance issues – a concern that held back our otherwise very positive Dragon’s Dogma 2 review. With that said, what better way to check how it runs on your machine than trying it out for free?

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 free trial is available on Steam through Thursday July 18, giving you two hours to play. You can bring in a character from the character creator, and your free trial game will carry over to the full game. If you decide to continue, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is 20% off on Steam through Thursday July 11, meaning you’ll pay $55.99 / £43.18 for the base edition or $63.99 / £52.78 for the deluxe edition. Head to Steam to download the free trial or get your hands on the full game.

