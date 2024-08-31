Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Devil May Cry 5 director Hideaki Itsuno has left Capcom after over three decades at the studio. Itsuno hasn’t revealed where he’ll be going next, but says he hopes to create “games that are as memorable” as what he’s made so far. With credits on Capcom vs. SNK, Power Stone, and Street Fighter, Itsuno has both directed and developed a number of Capcom’s biggest and best games.

Itsuno announced his surprise departure on Twitter/X on Saturday August 31, after releasing Dragon’s Dogma 2 for Capcom earlier in the year. His other director credits include Devil May Cry 5, the original Dragon’s Dogma, Power Stone, and multiple Capcom vs. SNK games. With one of the best RPGs of the year under his belt, Itsuno thanks Capcom and his players, while teasing what’s next.

“I have an announcement for all my followers: At the end of August 2024, I will be leaving Capcom after 30 years and five months,” Itsuno writes. “Thank you for your long-term support of the games and characters I have been responsible for. I hope you will continue to support Capcom’s games and characters.”

“From September, I will start developing a new game in a new environment. I hope to create fun, beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far. Please stay tuned for my next creation!”

Itsuno was first hired by Capcom in 1994, working as a designer in the company’s arcade division. He worked on fighting games for almost a full decade, but ended up as the director on Devil May Cry 2 when asked by Capcom. Itsuno then stayed on in this position for the rest of the series, while also working on both Dragon’s Dogma games in the same role.

There’s still plenty on the way from Capcom, including both Resident Evil 9 and the Monster Hunter Wilds release date. The Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is also right around the corner, alongside whatever else the developer has planned.

