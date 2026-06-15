Two years later, Dragon's Dogma 2's pointless MTXs are finally going away, and it's getting a "permanent discount"

Dragon's Dogma 2's microtransactions are about as useful as a chocolate teapot. Its lengthy list of purchasable consumables compounded its performance woes at launch, owing largely to the fact that you could acquire everything on it early on. Well, as part of Capcom's ongoing drive to improve DD2's foundations ahead of its upcoming Dark Arisen expansion, it's rubbing clean its MTX slate; well, for the most part.

As revealed by Capcom, elements like the New Journey Pack, which provided a suite of items, the affinity-boosting Heartfelt Pendant, and the Art of Metamorphosis character editor tool are all getting the chop. This is, it states, "due to the development of additional content and various adjustments for the upcoming title update." Dragon's Dogma 2's Deluxe Edition is also being pulled from sale, which makes sense considering it only added a chunk of this digital tat. The RPG's DLC items were low-grade convenience boosters, after all, and you could easily reap the benefits they provided by putting in just a modicum of legwork in-game.

Don't worry about rushing to use up your consumables, though. Capcom notes that all of its DLC content can still be used "if previously obtained," so don't expect it to vanish into thin air when the Thanos snap takes place on Wednesday, June 24 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET, and June 25 at 1am BST.

Confusingly, not quite everything is being dusted. The Explorer's Camping Kit, which is the second lightest kit you can get next to the Elite one, will still be sold. I don't understand why Capcom hasn't gone the whole hog, especially seeing as you can simply buy up different kits from merchants, but there we are. At the very least, the developer-publisher's permanently reducing the price of the base game (it hasn't stated how much by), so maybe it's suggesting you use some of those upcoming savings on a fancy tent.

The road to Dark Arisen should hopefully be a progressively-smoother one to tread. Last week, Capcom launched the first of two major updates that are aiming to lay down some fresh asphalt. DD2 3.1 brought with it a slew of quality-of-life, UI, and pawn improvements, while reintroducing the Eternal Ferrystone from the original Dark Arisen. It's still a frustratingly choppy experience in parts, but August's update is the big one, due to its promised system and performance improvements. If you're planning to dive into Vermund and Battahl for the first time on PC, I'd recommend waiting for the next patch.

The Dark Arisen itself is set to launch on Monday, October 26. Bringing with it a brand new snowy region, Norgan, challenging dungeons, and more, it's already looking like a strong addition. Capcom's already salved the "restrictive fast travel" Nat took issue with in her 7/10 Dragon's Dogma 2 review, and if it can finish rectifying its longstanding performance issues, then we're going to be feasting when Dark Arisen arrives.