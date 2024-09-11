Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally getting fixed on PC, six months late

Capcom has confirmed that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is getting a PC-specific patch to help combat the ongoing performance issues. Despite launching six months ago, and the issues being reported from day one, Capcom has until now failed to resolve the issues, with minor intermediary fixes doing little to improve general playability for most PC gamers.

In our Dragon’s Dogma 2 review, we had to highlight the hardware issues we encountered and factor them into our overall score. We had high hopes that a PC patch for Dragon’s Dogma 2 would be forthcoming to fix the problems, but six months is quite the wait for such a crucial and basic update.

Steam reviews, while often incendiary, are still citing performance issues, even when the comments on the rest of the game are largely positive. It doesn’t matter whether the review was left after one hour of gameplay, or in some cases over 100 hours, the story remains the same for many PC players.

While the news of this update might be a relief for some, it comes with a caveat. Capcom has yet to place a date or even an approximate timeline for the release of the update.

Granted, the wording of the X post (formerly Twitter) announcing the update suggests it should be sooner rather than later. In the same post, the specific issues being resolved in the update are listed as reducing crashes, improving CPU load, and additional adjustments. Full patch notes are expected when the update is available, and we’ll dive into them to see exactly what the patch fixes when it’s released.

My hope is that, with this update, the Dragon’s Dogma on Steam Deck will finally be playable, because right now there is no way to configure the settings to allow for decent performance. While you wait for the update, you can check out our Dragon’s Dogma 2 character guide and our guide to how Portcrystals work in the game.