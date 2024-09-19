The time is finally right to play ambitious 2024 RPG Dragon’s Dogma 2. A bold and distinctive sequel that doesn’t shy away from the strangeness of its original vision, DD2 is certainly one of the most interesting big-budget games to launch this year. However, despite plenty of admiration, its PC version has been plagued with issues for months since its launch in March. Now, as Capcom finally delivers the much-needed performance fixes, a Steam sale lets you grab the vast single-player game at a low price.

The good news is that the headline feature of the latest update seems to be working as advertised. Our time testing the new Dragon’s Dogma 2 CPU fix found it to run far more smoothly, with a stable frame rate and no crashes so far. Niall sums it up: “Dragon’s Dogma 2 is simply a far better game to play on PC after these fixes.” If you’ve been holding off on diving into one of 2024’s best RPGs because of performance concerns, then now is finally the time – and you can do so at a hefty 43% discount.

In our Dragon’s Dogma 2 review, Nat describes Capcom’s ambitious project as “a faithful reimagining” of the original cult classic game “for better and worse.” However, despite singing its praises, Nat noted at launch that “I can’t in good conscience recommend anyone with a mid-to-low-budget rig buy Dragon’s Dogma 2 until Capcom fixes its endemic hardware issues,” calling it “a surprising dark spot on the otherwise glowing reputation of the RE Engine and Capcom’s PC ports in general.”

With those problems seemingly now resolved, you can take advantage of a suitably timed Steam sale to hop into its gorgeous world for yourself and see what it has to offer. Alongside the long-awaited performance fixes, this latest update also includes balance adjustments for several Dragon’s Dogma 2 vocations, adds some additional animations for both your Arisen and their Pawn companions, and allows you to revive your main Pawn as many times as you like at the game’s Forgotten Riftstones. It also packs in plenty more small tweaks and bug fixes for a better overall experience.

This update comes just weeks after DD2 director Hideaki Itsuno steps down from Capcom after a 30-year tenure at the Resident Evil and Monster Hunter developer, where he was best known for his work on games including Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, and of course Dragon’s Dogma. That latter series remains perhaps his most unique and interesting project, and manages to retain that vision into its sequel rather than falling in line with the structure of most open-world games.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is on sale for 43% off until Sunday September 29, meaning you’ll pay just $39.89 / £30.76. The Deluxe Edition is 38% off, so expect to pay $49.59 / £40.90 if you’re interested in the extra items it offers. Head here to snag the deal while it lasts.

Don’t set out on your adventure without making sure your companions are trained in the best Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pawn specializations. Or find even more tales awaiting you among the best single-player games on PC in 2024.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.