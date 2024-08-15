As a Scottish person, I’m relatively accustomed to seeing oil rigs. They’re dotted across the north of Scotland, looming eerily in the distance, often drenched in sea mist and framed by gray skies. Most recently, we saw Still Wakes the Deep transform one of our rigs into a twisted, nightmare-infested hellhole, and Dredge is looking to follow in its footsteps. The fishing game’s latest DLC, The Iron Rig, drops today, and I’m far too excited about it.

Playable at any time during your Dredge playthrough, the area around the Iron Rig has been polluted by waves of mysterious ‘Dark Liquid.’ Your job is to partner with the definitely not nefarious Ironhaven Corporation to expand out the rig – but be aware, as with everything in the horror game, expanding your new home comes at a price.

The Iron Rig itself is essentially its own constructable town, and it’s a little more impressive than Greater Marrow. There’s a foundry, factory, tech lab, and science lab all there for your use – but it’s all powered by a generator, which feels like it’ll probably cause some trouble later down the line.

You’ll also be able to interact with new NPCs (it seems like we’ll meet a scientist, going by the trailer and Steam screenshots) who will help you craft a totally new tier of equipment, as well as eight extra gadgets. And, of course, there are more than 50 new species of fish lurking around the Rig, too, and as you might imagine, they’re far from friendly.

Adding between two to five hours of content to the base game, Dredge’s The Iron Rig DLC is out today, Thursday August 15, and costs £11.99 / $11.99. You can pick it up here.

If you’ve never played Dredge before, though, you can also grab the game’s complete edition for $39.99 / £37.99, and potentially a collector’s edition, which is coming soon to Australasia, Europe, and North America later this year. I know for a fact that’s an instant buy for me.

