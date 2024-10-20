Classic PC action RPGs such as the original Gothic will always have a special place in our hearts here at PCGamesN, so it’s always nice to see new games that embrace the history of the genre. As THQ Nordic builds a Gothic Remake, developer Just2D has created its own spiritual successor to the series. Drova Forsaken Kin takes inspiration from old-school CRPGs and Celtic mysticism to create a new dark-fantasy tale, and it’s out now on Steam.

Much like the classic PC games that it’s emulating, Drova Forsaken Kin is all about the intertwining of action and narrative. Its stunning pixel art open world renders to life a society where a fallen empire uncovered the power to capture and wield the very spirits governing nature. Harness their strength and you’ll be able to achieve incredible feats, but beware the wrath of nature itself manifesting in every aspect of the world you inhabit.

Starting out as a nobody with barely a scrap to your name, you’ll have to explore the environment, meet people, gather, craft, trade, and fulfill requests as you attempt to grow stronger and uncover the mysteries of the realm. You’re given free rein to explore Drova’s beautiful hand-crafted world – at least as far as you can manage to do so and stay alive – and decide where you stand in its ecosystem.

Two factions vie for power, each boasting distinct values and goals. You’ll have to determine which – if either – of them is best suited to your wants and needs. It’s a tough decision to make, and one that will impact the entire story across your full playthrough. Much like Gothic, you’ll be able to meet trainers who can help you improve your skills, and allies who will aid you in combat – but you’ll also face hostility, distrust, and even betrayal.

Make decisions that will change the world and your place in it, decide how to specialize your character, and employ various weapons and abilities in a “flow-based combat system” that offers ample variety in how you approach each fight. Encounter something you’re not ready for? Simply walk away, look elsewhere for now, and return when you’re powered up. Plus, you can pet the animals.

Drova Forsaken Kin is out now on Steam, with an introductory 10% discount available until Tuesday 22 October. That means you can expect to pay $22.49 / £20.69 if you buy it now, or $24.99 / £22.99 after the sale ends. Get it here.

