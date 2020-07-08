Dual Universe is like Minecraft meets Eve Online, and now it’s getting a beta

Dual Universe, developer Novaquark’s upcoming sci-fi MMO, gets a beta launch in August. The game, which is kind of like Eve Online meets Minecraft in space, has been in the works for several years, and the dev’s now prepping the game to present “a solid idea of what this unique game offers to players, and a fully playable game for beta”. Oh, and there’s a brand-new trailer to get a look at, too.

In a press release, Novaquark announces the Dual Universe beta release date is set for August 27 alongside the new cinematic clip, which you can check out below. The game’s currently in alpha testing, and players keen to dive into it as it is now can do so by buying one of three packs via the space game’s website – but, along with Dual Universe’s new, rebuilt stage of development, the game will shift to a subscription-based pricing model when the beta arrives.

The studio says this model is designed to help make the game “accessible”, and when it’s implemented, players will get three options to pick from, starting from $6.99/month, and with more to follow at some point in the future. There are also savings to be had depending on the length of subscription you buy. International pricing has yet to be announced.

Plus, the dev says players can expect this pricing model to continue when the game fully launches (currently slated to be sometime in 2021). Take a look at the new trailer below:

“We’ve been working on Dual Universe for over four years,” Novaquark CEO Jean-Christophe Baillie says, “and after completing the foundation for all main gameplay pillars, we’re presenting a solid idea of what this unique game offers to players, and a fully playable game for Beta.

“This is a huge milestone for us, as it is the culmination of so much hard work from the developers and a direct result of the community’s commitment to improve the game.”