For waterfowl fans, Duckside represents potentially the most significant gaming release of the year. The survival game, which infuses elements of popular titles like Rust and DayZ, is a PvP (or PvE) game in which the player plays as a duck. Duckside has been generating tons of buzz since it was first announced, and finally, we have an official open beta release date for the next public playtest.

Ducks are my favorite animal, so when Duckside was announced, it was instantly put at the top of my list of most anticipated games. In this building game, you’ll do what ducks do best: craft gear for combat, stay alive by killing your opponents, and construct a base.

Although the game is directly pitched as a cross of a few of the survival titles mentioned previously, it also incorporates elements found in Fortnite with its rapid building systems. Playing as a duck impacts combat as you’ll peck your beak around the map on various objects and terrain like rocks and trees to obtain resources. Flying also comes into play for adventuring across the map and shooting down at enemies from above.

Although Duckside has had a public beta previously available, players wondered when the game would come back for at least one more beta before an official launch. Their prayers have been answered, as the launch date for the next Duckside open beta is Thursday, September 12.

Ducks can thrive in various environments, from freshwater lakes and rivers to coastal marshes and urban parks. Their ability to adapt to different habitats makes them fascinating creatures. Now, they’ll look to dominate in a new environment: war.

