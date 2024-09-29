Duckside has the most honest and captivating elevator pitch of any game I’ve encountered in recent memory; it’s DayZ or Rust, but you’re a duck. This simple enough premise has many fans of crafting and base-building PvP titles with a good sense of humor actually quite excited. The game’s developers have released it into early access and, along with it, a roadmap for future content updates.

After multiple rounds of beta phases, Duckside has finally arrived. The survival game finally launched out of beta into early access on Wednesday September 25, giving the broader public of fans a chance to play as a duck holding a gun for (potentially) the very first time.

Despite being sold to fans as a DayZ and Rust mash-up, Duckside also incorporates Fortnite’s core gameplay elements and rapid building systems. The number one factor you’re probably wondering about is whether playing as a duck actually impacts the game’s combat. The answer is yes, as you’ll soar across the map, flying around the way any duck would. The funniest touches come from your duck holding a rocket launcher with its feet as you fly through the air.

Outside of being a duck, the gameplay has many familiar elements, like chopping down a tree for wood or rapidly building a structure during combat.

Additionally, tinyBuild has released a content roadmap for Duckside. Before 2024 concludes, the Duckside developers plan to host a Halloween event, continue implementing player feedback, add a new monument, additional customization options, alternative servers, and more.

In the first quarter of 2025, the devs aim to release modded servers, weapon mods and skins, new player outfits, and improvements to the map. The devs noted that this is not a comprehensive list and that things can change, but this is their current outlook.

The devs completed their plans for the future with an outlook beyond the beginning of 2025, as they’ll look to add farming, fishing, mod tools, expanding the map, and even new transportation options.

