This is your last chance to get Dune Awakening for under $5

The burning sun and the dangerous, golden sands of Arrakis may be intimidating, but do you know what's not scary? Scoring a copy of the brilliant Dune Awakening for under $5 - admittedly, it's only a chance, but either way, you'll get three games at a fraction of their typical prices, so there's no real losing here. Either you get a triple-A hit or another game that is also great, but which just had less budget behind it.

Dune Awakening's blend of survival and online action makes it one of the best MMOs in recent years, with the open deserts of Arrakis proving to be the perfect setting for a base-building adventure. You play as an undercover agent for the Bene Gesserit, taking place in an alternate timeline where Paul Atreides was never born, and Duke Leto is still alive - a drastic change to the novel's usual narrative.

As you land on the treacherous sands of Arrakis, you'll quickly come to understand how vulnerable your character is. The sun's boiling rays cause your thirst to diminish constantly; your weapons can barely protect you from the planet's threats, and of course, the ever-present Sandworms want to eat you and all your hard-earned gear. Maybe they have a grudge, or maybe humans are just delicious. I don't know.

However, that's where Dune Awakening is at its best. Underpowered and fighting to see another day, you'll become resourceful and make a small base to craft gear or turn blood into drinkable water. Over time, and I mean a lot of time, you'll find yourself capable of dealing with enemy soldiers or other players, but you're still no Lisan al-Gaib.

Even though it's an MMO, offering an always-online world with various servers, Dune Awakening is a great survival game for solo players, too. Whilst other players' bases and the ruins of older builds may scatter Arrakis, you don't really need to interact with them, and the game has an interesting story to keep you hooked for hours of gameplay. There are PvP areas that pop up, especially in the Deep Desert of the endgame, but you don't have to worry about that for a while.

Dune Awakening is just one game you could score for $4.99 / £4.99 with the Fanatical VIP Mystery Bundle, but there are other triple-A titles in the mix, too. If you don't manage to win the latest Dune experience, you'll still get three games for under $5 / £5, including some excellent indie games like Sable or Lake, which is the game I got - and I'm pretty happy with that outcome. Here's a list of the other games you might score in this bundle below:

However, this bundle isn't going to be around long, so make sure you don't drag your heels and let it pass you by.

Fortunately, even if you don't manage to get Dune Awakening in this excellent bundle, Fanatical offers regular Mystery Bundles, so expect to see some soon with plenty of upcoming PC games to score at ridiculously low prices.

