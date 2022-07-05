You are the Emperor in the next Dune: Spice Wars faction

The next Dune: Spice Wars faction is now confirmed as none other than House Corrino, led by the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV himself – prior to his arrival in the Dune: Part 2 movie. House Corrino is the fifth faction to be added to the strategy game, and it may be the last until Dune breaks out of early access.

The Dune roadmap for summer 2022 confirmed multiple major additions coming to the 4X game, the first of which being the multiplayer mode that arrived in June. The second was the fifth faction to follow the Fremen and the Smugglers, which we suggested was likely the Imperial House Corrino. It seems we were correct. I knew all that huffing spice would pay off.

House Corrino seems like a powerful faction, with the Emperor himself leading it alongside his elite Sardaukar warriors – the fanatical soldiers seen in the movie. House Corrino receives taxes and bribes from other factions, but has to pay off the Spacing Guild and keep the Landsraad happy or the empire could fall apart.

According to developer Shiro Games, House Corrino will arrive alongside an update for Dune: Spice Wars with “a series of other improvements and minor features” for the game. The team will reveal more details about the Imperial faction at Gamescom at the end of August – so don’t expect the update to drop before then.

There’s more to come from Dune itself, as the team behind Conan Exiles is working on a Dune MMO survival game. Hopefully, we’ll hear more about that soon.