Dune: Spice Wars’ release date reveal is coming “soon”

For any strategy game fans hoping to find out the Dune: Spice Wars release date, we’ve got good news – the reveal is coming very soon, along with the announcement of the game’s fourth faction. The Dune: Spice Wars Steam Early Access release is planned first, and a recent leak suggests that it’ll launch as soon as next month.

Dune: Spice Wars was announced as a hybrid RTS-4X game in January this year, and developer Shiro Games – the creators of Northgard – confirmed that the latest Dune game would release in Steam Early Access first. Various factions will be available in this early access release, including the Atreides, Harkonnens, and the newly-revealed Smugglers – however, Shiro neglected to reveal when fans would get to play it.

Shiro Games’ Adrien Briatta tells us in an interview that the team will announce Dune’s Early Access release date and its next faction “soon”. More specifically, the reveal is coming in “something like two weeks”.

“The game is pretty much done for us, development-wise,” Briatta tells us. “We’re entering the big and complex QA phase to be sure to release the game as good as possible. We’re getting closer and closer.”

Thanks to a leak of internal release dates on Steam, as recorded by SteamDB, we can see that the estimated release for Dune: Spice Wars is seemingly just a month away – April 26, to be specific. This could easily change, so it’s best to wait for the official release date announcement before unpacking your best stillsuit.

As for the fourth faction, it’s highly unlikely to be Dune 2’s House Ordos just yet, but the older strategy fans can dream.