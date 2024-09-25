We have plenty of pirate games. There are adventure games like Return to Monkey Island, simulators like Sea of Thieves, strategy projects such as Sid Meier’s Pirates, and action-focused RPG games including Risen 3: Titan Lords and Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. As good as these games may be, however, none of them allow a crew of pirates to set out on their missions from the back of a giant mechanized crab. Fortunately, we now have DuneCrawl and its towering crustaceans to fill this obvious void in the pirate game landscape.

DuneCrawl, playable alone or as a co-op game supporting crews of up to four, is set in a fantasy desert world where groups of pirates roam a hand-drawn landscape in search of plunder. As one of these crews, players ride around fighting enemies and seeking treasure on a giant scarab with a cannon mounted to its back — the Dune Crawlers that gave the game its title, which look more like crabs to us.

There are quests to take on, towns to protect from attacks by bandits, and a story to follow as the game progresses and the player grows their reputation. DuneCrawl is the latest project from Alientrap, a studio whose past games include Capsized, Apotheon, Cryptark, Wytchwood, and, most recently, the Cryptark sequel Gunhead. Its lovely art, which resembles the thick-lined cartoon style of games like Okami and Sable, is immediately appealing, and, hopefully, Alientrap’s track record should lead to a compelling experience.

DuneCrawl is set to launch in the fist half of 2025. You can find more details or wishlist it via its Steam page right here.

