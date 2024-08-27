It seems like 2024 is definitely the summer of extraction games. From games like Gray Zone Warfare and Arena Breakout Infinite making waves to sword and sorcery takes on the formula like Dark and Darker and Dungeonborne, we’re swimming in a sea of extraction right now. Joining that bustling gang is Dungeon Stalkers, a fantasy dungeon crawler that’s looking to set itself apart from the crowd – by cursing you.

As you and your friends delve into the depths of Dungeon Stalkers in search of foes and rewards, you’ll encounter the Witch’s Curse system. This Witch is the one who created the dungeons you’re exploring in this fantasy game, and their patience is finite. Every so often they’ll unleash a curse on the dungeon, affecting the level itself as well as all players – both on your team and those looking to take you down. These curses can completely change the flow of the game, offering beneficial effects for some and tough challenges for others.

“We initially thought this could be a little bit of a strange feature, but the feedback has been positive” Dungeon Stalkers game director Dae Hoon Han tells us at Gamescom 2024. “The reason behind the Witch’s Curse is that we wanted to make something that could be beneficial for casual players. Due to the nature of this type of game, hardcore players have a better chance to win. We wanted to balance that so low level users or new gamers would have an easier chance against high level players.”

Of course it’s not as simple as a curse going off when you need it, and there’s every chance you’ll be its victim rather than its benefactor. “The Witch’s Curse is generated randomly,” he explains. “So you never know if the curse will be something that’s beneficial for yourself, for other players, or for the monsters.”

Unlike games like Dark and Darker and Dungeonborne where the PvP element is often based around class type, experience, and gear, Dungeon Stalkers looks like it’s trying a different approach to keeping things fair. The Witch’s Curse may prove to be intensely annoying, especially if it hits you while you’re trying to escape a dungeon, or it may be your savior when it stops an incoming ganker from taking all your hard-earned loot. Either way, it’s a new idea in a genre rapidly becoming stuffed, and that makes it something to keep an eye on.

Dungeon Stalkers has no launch date yet but does have a 2024 release window. Head over to Steam to learn more, and to add it to your wishlist.

Additional reporting from Gamescom 2024 by Ken Allsop.