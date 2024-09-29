Dungeon Tycoon places the player in the shoes of an evil architect whose mission is to lure in adventurers, push their abilities to the limit, and turn out a profit. This new management game is a particular blend of many other management-style games that have popped up over the last few years but manages to incorporate some new ideas that help it stand out from its indie brethren.

If there’s one thing about the modern economy we can all agree on, it’s that the evil dungeon business has been in decline for quite some time now. In Dungeon Tycoon, you’ll be tasked with reviving the sector by testing your creative abilities and designing your very own dangerous dungeons.

Dungeon Tycoon injects some excitement into the management game genre by designing creative and deadly dungeons for budding adventurers, and then selling these same warriors weaponry to draw in a profit. The game’s graphics resemble Minecraft with blocky and cartoonish designs, but, from a top-down perspective, you’ll intricately design dungeons, placing traps and specific monsters in the right place.

The gameplay depth of Dungeon Tycoon really starts to shine when you begin researching new ways of improving your dungeon designs, unlocking new and wild ways to get adventurers to spend on items and potions, and challenging them to their limits.

As you progress deeper into the game, your dungeons become increasingly convoluted and massive. You’ll need to get creative in your planning as guiding visiting adventurers throughout your dungeons is more complicated than it seems, and extracting the most amount of money out of them is more challenging than it looks.

Don’t forget, you’re running a business, and without getting visitors to pay you gold for your available resources, you won’t have enough funds to upgrade the aesthetics of your dungeon, or to summon monsters, and your dungeon will be as dead as a Blockbuster in 2013.

Dungeon Tycoon is out now on Steam, with a 10% launch discount through Monday October 9 meaning you’ll pay $13.49 / £11.69 for your copy. Grab it right here.



