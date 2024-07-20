Mithril Interactive is changing how you access its auction house trade system in Dungeonborne, making it a one-time purchase instead of a seasonal one. Now that the free-to-play Dark and Darker rival has hit Steam, players need to pay to use the auction system with premium currency, and Mithril admits that it wasn’t clear how this would work before launch, so has changed it from a seasonal purchase to a singular one.

If you’ve not heard of Dungeonborne, it’s a free-to-play fantasy extraction game similar to Dark and Darker. Either alone or with friends you pick from an array of classes like fighter, priest, pyromancer, and druid, and venture into crypts and castles searching for loot and battling monsters. If you manage to get out alive, you can use what you find to gear up for another excursion, or sell and trade your loot with other players.

All players have access to basic trading in the RPG, but you need to pay Moonstones (the game’s premium currency) to put your loot in the open market auction house. Before launch, Mithril Interactive said you need to purchase an “Auction House Membership” to use the mechanic, which would have been a seasonal purchase, but that’s no longer the case.

In a new statement, Mithril says “Amidst the chaos and excitement of developing and testing last week’s big update, we failed to communicate [the auction house seasonal purchase] clearly. It was a genuine oversight caused by sleep deprivation and the many last-minute decisions we were making.”

After realizing its mistake, Mithril is now selling the auction house pass as a one-time purchase of 400 Moonstone, with 720 Moonstone costing $9.99 / £7.99 in the premium shop.

“This is a move to show our determination to run Dungeonborne for long-term success and our dedication to building a healthy community with mutual trust,” Mithril adds. “You can support us through other means, like buying cosmetic skins, optional extra stash tabs, or giving us an honest review on Steam.”

Mithril’s decision to change this monetization method has gone down incredibly well with players, with one saying, “You are doing things right.” Another says “The wording really seemed as if the [auction] pass would be a cash grab, possibly even a consumable for each listing. I am glad I was wrong and positively surprised you made that choice.”

Dungeonborne has been doing well on Steam, too, with a launch peak of 25,055 players already. The early reviews are also looking mighty good, as over 2,000 player reviews have it sitting at ‘mostly positive’ on Steam. Fellow dungeon crawler Dark and Darker peaked at 57,164 on release, but Dungeonborne’s numbers are nothing to ignore in comparison.

Mithril already played it coy with Dungeonborne pricing, but the team has endeavored to be as open with players as possible, and it appears to be working.

We also have plenty of multiplayer games and survival games to keep you busy, if you want more than just the dingy dungeon crawling of Dungeonborne.

