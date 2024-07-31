A combination between old-school dungeon crawler, Escape From Tarkov-esque extraction shooter, and fantasy RPG, Dungeonborne is one of the most compelling new co-op games on Steam right now. Grounded and tough like Dark and Darker, it’s also a little lighter, a little friendlier, and a little closer to Skyrim as compared to Ironmace’s flagship. Well worth a try, Mithril, the creator of Dungeonborne nevertheless warns of latency issues and connection problems as the game faces DDoS attacks “every day.” The announcement comes alongside a new Dungeonborne update which balances classes and introduces a fresh in-game event.

This is a slightly crude description, but think of Dungeonborne as something like Tarkov or Hunt Showdown crossed with Elder Scrolls. You and your party descend into the eponymous, subterranean halls of a castle, try to obtain as much treasure as possible, and then get out before being killed and looted by a rival team. It’s still in Steam Early Access and available to play for free, but the PvP-driven RPG is struggling right now due to repeated distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that have forced developer Mithril Interactive to work on a new protection system.

“Our servers have been under heavy DDoS attacks recently, with attacks occurring every day,” Mithril says. “These attacks are causing the latency issues and connection problems you may have experienced. Our server provider finds this level of attack intensity unusual, as it typically only targets major game launches. We are collaborating closely with our provider to develop a protection system. The development work is estimated to be completed in a few days and this system will be deployed ASAP.”

Despite the DDoS problem, Mithril has just launched the latest Dungeonborne update, which introduces a new skill for the Rogue class, kicks off a new limited-time event, and adds skeletal weapons and items to the in-game shop. The Cryomancer, Swordmaster, Death Knight, Druid, and Priest classes have also been rebalanced, alongside bug fixes and tweaks to various attack and equipment values.

Released on Friday July 19, Dungeonborne reached a peak of 39,000 concurrent players on Steam. It’s held steady since then, attracting just over 33,000 users simultaneously during the past 24 hours.

