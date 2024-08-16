New extraction RPG Dungeonborne has been making a name for itself since its launch in July. As we approach one month since it arrived on the Valve store, the free Steam game continues to match its closest rival Dark and Darker on player count. Now, developer Mithril Interactive launches its major August update, which introduces a new 3v3 arena mode alongside an expanded gear selection, class updates, a limited-time event, and more aesthetic enhancements.

The new Dungeonborne update is titled Moongift Celebration, and centers around a new arena mode that should help you perfect your combat skills. The nature of the regular extraction-based modes in the Dungeons and Dragons-inspired multiplayer RPG means that PvP fights can come out of nowhere and feel rather chaotic, meaning it’s difficult to really practice fighting other players.

Clotho’s Trial is the perfect answer to that conundrum. This new PvP mode runs from Friday August 16 through Monday September 16 in the free Steam game, and matches consist of a best-of-seven set of 3v3 arena battles. You’ll need to purchase a Clotho Runestone to take part, and will have to show up at specific times when the event is active. You’re allowed to bring your own gear to the fray, but basic epic-tier equipment will be provided if you need it.

There are prizes on offer, too – an exclusive kill effect and some legendary gear are up for grabs if you manage to pull off a flawless victory by winning the first four rounds without response. Once the event comes to a close, there will be additional rewards given to the top 50 players based on the number of flawless wins you’ve pulled off.

Past this new mode, there’s a new limited-time event, Nature Constellation. This focuses on natural elements and Druids in particular, and offers an exclusive Mask of the Nature Spirit look for your helmet for taking part. Druids also get a bit more love courtesy of a new healing skill, which offers a more potent heal-over-time than the more immediate abilities the Priest brings to the table, which should give Druids a more interesting role in team compositions.

The Moongift Celebration update also introduces a new rarity tier for gear. Dubbed ‘exceptional,’ it lands between epic and legendary items, providing “enhanced stats and unique properties, allowing for more diverse and specialized character builds.” Mithril says it hopes this addition will encourage more experimentation with distinctive play styles.

The Dungeonborne Moongift Celebration update is out now. You can play the game for free on Steam. “This update represents our commitment to continuously evolving Dungeonborne based on player feedback and our creative vision,” lead producer Elvis says. “Clotho’s Trial, in particular, offers a new competitive avenue for our most dedicated players, while the gear and class updates provide fresh experiences for all.”

