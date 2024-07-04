Skyrim inspired Dungeonborne’s first playtest has attracted thousands

If, like me, you think a lot of extraction games feel a bit too similar, you may not want to try yet another new one on the market. But, what if I told you this one had skeletons and swords instead of militias and rifles? Dungeonborne uses the tried and tested formula games like Escape from Tarkov and Gray Zone Warfare have mastered, but infuses it with Skyrim-style dungeons filled with supernatural baddies for you and your squad to hack, slash, and fire spells through.

Dungeonborne is an upcoming extraction game where players take the role of a dungeon crawler venturing into the dark corridors of Clouseau Castle or the grim crypts of Sinner’s End. It looks more like a horror game than your standard extraction title. Take on other skeletons, avoid traps, and run from huge spiders as you try and scour the levels for loot and escape before you’re overwhelmed,

A closed playtest for the game was launched yesterday, Wednesday July 3, and it has already attracted a peak player count of 14,448. According to Steam DB, at the time of writing, there are over 11,000 people playing right now. You can choose between seven starting classes, Fighter, Priest, Rogue, Swordmaster, Pyromancer, Cryomancer, or Death Knight, and play alone or with two friends. I’m not afraid of the dark, honest, but I’d definitely prefer to buddy up for this one.

Combat is tricky in Dungeonborne. You have to plan your encounters carefully and make sure you don’t drop your shield at the wrong moment; if you do, that could be the end of your run. Even the spells feel weighty, so if you give the playtest a try, do experiment with all the different classes on offer.

The Dungeonborne playtest is open now for another week or two, so dive in now if you like the look of it. You can access it on Steam, right here.

If you want to learn more about Dungeonborne, you can read our developer interview. Or, if you’d rather not delve into the haunting catacombs, you could always play an RPG instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.