Dungeon crawlers are mutating right now, with games like Dark and Darker and Dungeonborne taking the formula and giving it the first big update the genre has seen in a long time. Gone is grid-based movement and in comes multiplayer – with all the chaos that ensues. Despite seeing huge success on Steam, some fans are asking that Dungeonborne be altered in one fundamental way – with comments and reviews asking for its inclusion.

Dungeonborne isn’t just a dungeon crawler, despite the name. It’s an extraction shooter similar to Escape from Tarkov, Marauders, or Gray Zone Warfare, though it has little shooting and much more magic missile. Players pick a class and head into dungeons to fill their pockets with loot and kill enemies, all the while being aware that others may arrive to put an end to their fun and make off with the spoils. It’s a multiplayer game first and foremost and it’s that feature that is causing some friction with fans.

A common theme has emerged in recent days with players asking that the PvPvE game drop the PvP part, at least in a new mode that would allow them to engage in jolly cooperation against the game’s artificial foes. This all stems from the alleged behavior of some high level players, who are apparently smashing through matches and hunting down new players to grab easy loot.

This is becoming apparent in even positive reviews on the game’s Steam page. “A pure PvE mode would be cool, cooperating with randoms especially,” reads one popular positive review. “Full of griefer killing low level chars, dont recommend,” says one that’s more negative in tone. “against pve, its pretty fun, really makes you feel cool when playing your classes, however has the worst pvp ive ever played,” says another.

That said, some reviews and comments are more positive about the game’s PvP – stating that without it, it would simply be too easy. “Without PVP you would see everything there is to see in one short afternoon. The whole point is the PvP interactions,” states Reddit user u/Otherwise-Future7143 on the game’s subreddit. “I’d caution listening to the complaints about PVP. The PVP element is needed,” reads a positive review on Steam.

While still in early access, it does feel unlikely that the game will add a specific PvE mode at this time, especially given how it is an extraction shooter in all but name. Though it is worth bearing in mind that anything can – and does – happen in game development.

If you’d like to make up your own mind on the PvP dilemma, Dungeonborne is out now in Steam Early Access and it’s free to play, head over here to try it out for yourself.

