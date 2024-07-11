I’ve always been partial to a dungeon crawler. From games like Akalabeth and Eye of the Beholder to more modern types like Legend of Grimrock and the abstract Dungeon Encounters, grabbing a party and delving into unknown depths has always appealed. On the other end of the scale, extraction shooters like Escape from Tarkov have filled me with trepidation, so it’s with a sense of excited curiosity I venture into the gloom with PvPvE games like Dark and Darker and now – Dungeonborne.

This multiplayer game has already made waves even before release, thanks to several playtests that have brought in thousands of players. Dungeonborne has made a name for itself by offering a slightly more welcoming experience than Dark and Darker, along with more detailed melee, skill, and spell systems tied to stats and levelling your character up. If Dark and Darker is your Escape from Tarkov of the fantasy world, Dungeonborne is more like Hawked – a little lighter, but no less tasty.

The early access version of Dungeonborne will launch with eight classes you can hop into; Fighter, Priest, Rogue, Swordmaster, Pyromancer, Cryomancer, Death Knight, and Druid. Each has their own skills, abilities, and spells you can unleash in battle, with more arriving soon after the early access launch for most classes.

In addition, players will be able to get their hands on new maps and game modes when the game is released, though details of what to expect are currently thin on the ground. Developer Mithril Interactive also promises that there’ll be plenty more to come following the early access launch, using player feedback to help guide development.

Dungeonborne will launch into Steam Early Access on Thursday July 18, you can add the game to your wishlist over on the official store page.

