Dungeons and Kingdoms is medieval Valheim with soulslike dungeons, and it's finally got a release date

With lashings of Valheim and Manor Lords, medieval city builder Dungeons and Kingdoms looks amazing, and launch is just around the corner.

I like to know what I'm getting into. When I think of 'Valheim,' for example, I picture rolling fjords and high poly trolls. Conversely, when I imagine 'EA Sports FC,' I hear soccer chants and run for the hills. Medieval city building game Dungeons and Kingdoms, however, has perhaps one of the most straightforward titles I've ever seen, but you know exactly what you're going to get. Blending settlement management with classic action RPG beastie bashing, it finally has a release date - and it's soon.

With the visual and survival feel of Valheim, Dungeons and Kingdoms tasks you with managing a collection of refugee settlers who have landed on a mysterious new island. Left to fend for yourselves, you'll have to carve your own slice of paradise, building a settlement while navigating the many perils that lie in wait. From hungry predators to mysterious entities that lurk deep in the heart of old, forgotten ruins, there's no shortage of enemies and, more importantly, loot.

Like all the best survival games, you start with absolutely nothing. You'll have to forage, craft, and harvest your way to greatness, with the night being much more threatening than the day. As your city grows you'll gain access to over 500 different building pieces, which you can use to create your own unique masterpieces that can, in turn, be shared on the Steam marketplace.

You'll be able to terraform the land to create sprawling plains that are perfect for farming, as well as moats and roads to ensure that your homestead is secure but also accessible to incoming merchants.

Then, with everything ticking away and your denizens hard at work, you can head out into the wilds in search of treasure, or to take down the foes that have been pestering your settlement. Combat plays out in an almost soulslike style, so you'll need to hone your perfect dodge skills. If you're planning to dive into the dungeons beneath the surface, you'd better be prepared.

With almost 200,000 wishlists off of the back of its recent Steam Next Fest demo (which is still available now), Camlann Games' medieval adventure finally has a release date. Dungeons and Kingdoms launches in early access on Monday November 17, priced at $19.99. 

If you're looking to get into the Dungeons and Kingdoms mindset, we have a list of all the best medieval games. Or, if you're wondering where Camlann Games' latest fits into your calendar, here's a rundown of all the upcoming PC games for 2025 and beyond.

