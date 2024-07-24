I love it when an indie game takes elements from multiple genres and mashes them up into something new – admittedly, it doesn’t always stick the landing, but sometimes it absolutely nails it. Newly-announced Dungeons and Kingdoms is the latest to partake in this genre-blending, and I’m immediately getting good vibes from it. Taking elements from RPGs, dungeon crawlers, city builders, and management sims and throwing them into a medieval setting, this is definitely one to keep an eye out for, especially if you’re a fan of Dark and Darker or Manor Lords.

As the leader of a group of fleeing refugees, your task in Dungeons and Kingdoms is to build a new settlement for your people. Using a modular system with over 500 individual pieces, you need to erect buildings like houses and stables, develop infrastructure, and terraform the land around you so that your settlement can expand and be protected. As with any management game, you’ve also got to keep your people fed, watered, and happy. Grow crops inside your own walls, or venture out to hunt wildlife and gather resources.

There’s also a full day and night cycle, and changing seasons, to keep you on your toes. Oh, and as per its reveal trailer below, you can pet the dog. I mean, fox. Nice.

Pair all of that with the game’s charming art style and medieval setting, and I’d be sold on this just being a really great city building game. But there’s another side to Dungeons and Kingdoms.

With third-person ARPG combat, you’ll not only have to defend your settlement from outlaws and raiders, but also explore a series of monster-infested ruins and temples. Clearing these dungeons will earn you rewards and new technology that you can use to improve your settlement. There’s also a dragon, which as far as I can tell, is never a bad thing.

What’s even more impressive about all of this is that it is developed by just one person. We’re seeing ever-growing numbers of remarkable, solo dev indie games, and this is yet another to add to the list. To take elements from hits like Dark and Darker and Manor Lords, but give it a fresh feel, all on your own, is quite an achievement.

If you like the sound of Dungeons and Kingdoms, you can wishlist it on Steam here.

