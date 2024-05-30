One of the reasons Elden Ring hit so hard was because its sprawling open world and plentiful dungeons felt a bit like the Zelda game PC has never had. Yet FromSoftware’s dark, twisted world is a very different beast from the sprawling emerald plains of Hyrule, so I’ve been eagerly awaiting the upcoming indie RPG Dungeons of Hinterberg as a more whimsical, colorful, and laid-back adventure. Having now spent 15 in-game days in Microbird Games’ virtual alpine wonderland, I’m pleased to report that it’s already exceeding those expectations, and might well rank among the best PC games of this year when the dust settles.

Rather than Zelda or Dark Souls, however, what Dungeons of Hinterberg actually reminds me of most is Okami, the fantastic cult-classic Capcom RPG. That starts with its simple but spectacular cel-shaded visuals and a cast of charming characters, but it extends into the dungeon design, perplexing puzzles, and the feel of its combat, which locks you in circular arenas to battle waves of gunky demons using a blend of flashy weapon skills and inventive magical abilities.

Protagonist Luisa’s adventure begins when she arrives in the eponymous magical village, having grown sick of the everyday mundanity of life as a law student. Hinterberg is a curious anomaly in what is otherwise our very ordinary world. The sudden appearance of 25 magical dungeons in the vicinity of a small Austrian town was initially written off by the media as an elaborate hoax. Then – when it became clear this was indeed a real phenomenon – Hinterberg was rather rapidly transformed into a tourist destination.

Now a home for lost souls, ambitious contenders, and social media influencers alike, Hinterberg is the place to be – and so here you are. Despite initial apprehension when the reality of what she’s signed up for hits, Luisa quickly settles into the rhythm of her new everyday. This is broken up into four parts, Persona-style: decide which of the four regions you want to visit in the morning, tackle a dungeon during the day, hang out with the locals in town in the evening, and then head back to your hotel room at night.

Each of the regions houses a selection of dungeons ranging from easy to hard, and each also bestows you with two distinct magical powers specific to that area and its dungeons. All of these have use in combat and for puzzle-solving. In Doberkogel, for example, you get a large spherical bomb that can be used for its weight or detonated to destroy obstacles and enemies, and a ball-and-chain grappling hook capable of dealing a hefty impact or pulling objects toward you.

Head to the snowy peaks of Kolmstein, however, and you’re instead bestowed with a magical hoverboard perfect for swooping across snowdrifts and riding the rails, and what is effectively a laser beam capable of activating certain objects or slicing through stalactites to create convenient platforms. It’s a testament to the design team that even the later powers, which seem the most uniquely designed as puzzle-first tools, prove just as pleasingly effective in battle as they do outside of it.

With a large part of your time spent exploring the titular dungeons, it’s important that they deliver, and those I’ve seen – around half of the total offering – certainly do. There’s a good blend of environmental puzzles and action sequences, and while the ponderous platforming feels perhaps the most rudimentary part of the equation, it’s rarely the focus. Every one makes smart use of its regional magics, with some repeating themes and enough fresh ideas and mechanics to keep you on your toes.

The combat might not have Bloodborne sweating in its trench coat, but I came to enjoy its rhythm. It blends simple strings of light and heavy attacks with your magic abilities and a set of cooldown-based weapon skills. There’s plenty on offer here, and they all feel great to use, in particular the hard-hitting leap slam and a whirlwind move that sees you zip around the battlefield like a Beyblade of death. You can further enhance your gear with enchantments and charms, and all the various upgrade systems slot together nicely without feeling overwhelming.

Pleasingly, these upgrades tie into the social system. Each evening, you’ll have to decide who you want to spend time with. Everyone has their own thoughts on Hinterberg’s newfound social caché, the impact of its magical reimagining, and the tourists that have flooded in of late. They all manage to be interesting, brushing against cliché without falling fully into it, and I found it quite tough to choose where I spent my nights.

Depending upon who you hang out with, you’ll also unlock specific rewards – more charm slots, new weapon skills, and even access to bonus rewards or ways to access entirely new dungeons. Helpfully, you’ll always know what these benefits are before you make your choice, although in many cases I was so intent on a specific story thread that no alternative reward could have turned me away.

While I’ll hold back from getting into any specific details, it’s also very clear from the early stages of your stay that there’s conflict behind the scenes of this beautiful resort. The dungeoneering business is booming, and the powers that be are eager to ensure that everyone who visits has a magical, memorable stay with minimal disruptions. Not everyone is sure that’s for the best, however, and the longer my time in Hinterberg lasts the more I start to count myself among them.

There are so many pieces of Hinterberg’s story I desperately want to talk about with people, from the mysterious nature of its magic and the bureaucracy behind its burgeoning tourist industry to the individual tales of all its residents and visitors. Yet I would hate to ruin these things ahead of time. It’s safe to say that I’ll be making a second trip to Hinterberg after this holiday ends; there’s just too much still on the table to sample. Microbird’s ten-person team has made something truly special, and I can’t wait to see the rest of it.

Dungeons of Hinterberg is set to launch on Thursday July 18 via Steam and the Xbox store. It will also be available as part of the PC Game Pass library if you’re a subscriber, allowing you to play it at no additional cost. You can wishlist it on Steam now if you want to be notified when it arrives.

