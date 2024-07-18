Our Verdict Dungeons of Hinterberg is a wonderfully captivating trek through the gorgeous lands of its magical alpine setting, where a world of adventure, challenges, and intrigue stands at odds with the political machinations of a greedy government.

Dungeons of Hinterberg developer Microbird Games may not have intended this, but the new RPG’s arrival not long after the launch of Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree puts it in fun juxtaposition to the FromSoftware titan. Where that game has evolved the Zelda style of open-world exploration into a terrifying nightmare of tyrannical bosses, Dungeons of Hinterberg feels like a much more deliberately joyful adventure – albeit one that’s served up with compelling combat and a rather delicious side helping of sinister political intrigue.

I mentioned this during my early preview, but it bears repeating here: while Dungeons of Hinterberg absolutely resembles classic Zelda, it actually most closely reminds me of Okami, a comparison I don’t draw lightly given the game’s status as one of my favorite RPGs of all time. From the gorgeous art direction and diverse environments to its circular combat arenas, gunky enemy demons, and a range of cleverly designed magic abilities used across combat, puzzle solving, and exploration, Dungeons of Hinterberg is a straightforward but satisfying sojourn packed with characters I loved spending time with.

Protagonist Luisa is a law student who’s had enough of the drabness of everyday life, so makes the decision to take a trip to the eponymous Hinterberg. Set in what is otherwise ostensibly the real world, this magical town in the Austrian Alps has recently seen 25 magical dungeons pop up across its surrounding areas. Once the phenomenon was determined to be real, the local government did exactly what you’d expect it to and quickly transformed it into a tourist destination where budding adventurers and lost souls alike can come to test their skills against the various monsters and machinery that lie within.

It’s this aspect that really makes the story of Hinterberg click. Now filled with all manner of would-be warriors, social media influencers, and curious researchers, it’s immediately apparent upon your arrival that there’s conflict between the town’s local residents and those in power. Your first day goes a little less than smoothly when an earthquake disrupts your initial training, causing panic among the people – yet it’s clear that the priority of the officials is ensuring its paying visitors can continue to have the jolly adventure they signed up for.

This adventure takes the form of a daily schedule akin to that of Persona or Zenless Zone Zero. Choose which of the town’s four surrounding regions you want to travel to in the morning, spend your day either tackling a dungeon or relaxing amidst the natural beauty of the area. You can then hang out with your fellow adventurers and the locals in the evening, and finally head back to your bed for some quality rest and relaxation.

The regions you visit are pleasingly distinct, something that is further enhanced by the pair of distinct powers you’re given access to in each of them. In the cliff-strewn, autumnal forest of Hinterwald, you can summon a whirlwind capable of hoisting you or other objects into the air and carrying them around, alongside a powerful burst of air that you can fire ahead of you in any direction.

On the snowy peaks of Kolmstein, you get a hoverboard that’s perfect for zooming across its mountains and grinding over rails, as well as a laser beam that can cut through objects – slice a stalactite off, and it’ll drop to form a handy platform, for example. This selection keeps things fresh as you hop between areas day-to-day, and, rather impressively, they all find just as much use in combat scenarios as they do in solving the puzzles strewn through each of the game’s titular dungeons.

Magic aside, the combat is a fairly straightforward mix of light attacks, heavy attacks, and dodge rolls (with a generous period of invincibility), but the mix of opponents you’ll face on most occasions makes it a pleasure to engage with. You’re also given a range of powerful combat skills, and I quickly decide that the leap slam that deals powerful damage upon landing, and a defensive tool that absorbs incoming projectiles while disabling some enemies’ troublesome barriers are my favorites.

As you progress, you’ll upgrade your weapons and armor, while complementing them with a selection of enchantments and charms that further boost certain aspects. These upgrades are largely modifiers to things like damage output, ability cooldowns, or the resources you’ll regenerate from certain actions, yet the way they all combine gives a satisfying sense of agency that avoids overcomplicating itself and distracting you from the rhythm of the adventure. While dealing with enemies far above your level can become very difficult, you can certainly overcome a numerical disadvantage if you play well.

Returning to the town each evening offers ample opportunity to spend time with the other residents, and this proves just as compelling – if not even more so – than the daytime action. Every person you meet has a story to tell, some of which tie neatly into others, while some are more standalone. Furthermore, as you spend time with each person you’ll also unlock additional upgrades.

Hanging out with one person might enable the ability to enchant your weapons. Getting to know another may teach you how to lockpick chests you otherwise can’t get into. Others offer health bonuses, new combat skills, and in certain cases even more significant additions such as a combo system or access to previously hidden dungeons. The game lets you know exactly what you’ll be getting before you commit to spending the time, and the rewards all feel worthwhile and valuable, making every hangout a tough decision.

Even more than that, however, I found myself simply wanting to spend time with a large number of the companions. Their stories are all fairly brief, but the writing is consistently charming and, without enough time to see everyone’s tales to their conclusion, I’m already planning a second visit to Hinterberg to befriend different people first and see how differently things might play out with a fresh set of combat tricks in my bag.

Unless you’re pushing far beyond your equipment level, nothing in Dungeons of Hinterberg is monstrously challenging, but there’s sufficient enemy resistance to make combat engaging and the puzzles are largely tricky enough to warrant a moment’s pause. What really kept me hooked was the sense of exploration, however. Not only are all its areas beautiful to look at, but there’s almost always something to be found around every corner, and the broad smattering of trinkets and upgrade materials makes uncovering them more rewarding than the somewhat nebulous rewards many games stick away in their side paths.

As for its overarching story, I’d rather not dig in any further and risk spoiling its twists and turns, but once it started to pick up I was fully on board. It’s a great concept that pulls a little from the real world and injects it into a unique fantasy setting, with each additional twist putting a smile on my face. Dungeons of Hinterberg manages to simultaneously become a journey that wraps up without overstaying its welcome, and one that I am already eager to play through again, and I can’t give it much higher praise than that.