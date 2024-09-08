2024 has been a pretty fantastic year so far, with the likes of Black Myth Wukong, the Elden Ring DLC, and Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth just some of the best RPGs we’ve been blessed with. Among all those, however, my favorite has been a smaller entry – charming indie adventure Dungeons of Hinterberg, which blends Zelda-style dungeon delving with a gorgeous Alpine setting, a helping of political misdemeanors, and a satisfying fantasy twist. Now, a new update makes it even better, and you can snag it cheap in a Steam sale if you’ve yet to make the trip for yourself.

Dungeons of Hinterberg follows the exploits of law student Luisa as she puts aside the mundanity of everyday life for an excursion to the tourist town of Hinterberg, where the sudden appearance of magical dungeons has sparked a whole industry of budding would-be adventurers. What follows is a delightful RPG with a simple but satisfying progression of gear, a fun range of skills and trinkets, and a selection of powerful magic abilities that can be used for both combat and exploration.

If you’re curious to learn more, my Dungeons of Hinterberg review goes into much more depth – but my 9/10 score should emphasize that it’s certainly worth a look. I’ve actually been tempted to start a new playthrough to see some of the character stories I couldn’t fit in the first time around, and now I’ve got another good reason to.

The Dungeons of Hinterberg Slay in Style update has just arrived. It opens up a new store in town called Olivia’s Outfits, where you can get new clothes for Luisa. With all the other customization options, I did have a hankering to mix up my fashion, so that’s a welcome addition. Among the options up for grabs is a Day Tourist look, a set of traditional Lederhosen, and even an outfit to match the Monster Club members.

Beyond that is an expansion to the game’s photo mode, introducing a range of new filters and overlays to flick between. You can also have Luisa pose, with ten different stances available to choose from for that perfect holiday snap. There’s also an arachnophobia setting to change the look of spider-like enemies, and a selection of fixes for some of the more prominent or troublesome bugs that have popped up since launch. If all that has you tempted to jump in, a Steam sale discount makes now an ideal time.

Dungeons of Hinterberg is on sale for 35% off until Friday September 20, meaning you’ll pay just £16.24 for your copy. The Slay in Style update is out now. If you’re ready for a holiday to remember, be sure to pick it up while the discount lasts.

