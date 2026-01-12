Dwarf Fortress no longer forces you to build a nudist colony as it tackles its latest ludicrous bug

No game bugs like Dwarf Fortress bugs. From legendary dogs founding religions to dwarves growing too nervous to take the bins out (i.e. tend the refuse stockpile), this game is the master of emergent narrative storytelling, and each new bug is writ in the proverbial book of lore by its fans. The latest chapter may be a little unsafe for work however, as dwarves across the world have been dropping their keks and going about their business starkers. To translate that into US English: they're all naked.

The bug reared its head after the previous update, with players noticing their dwarves' clothes had gone missing in certain menus like the units screen and citizens list. Imagine you'd spent countless hours building a colony of thousands of hard-working dwarves, and one day they all suddenly turn up for work without any clothes?

The astonishing lack of shame from the game's eponymous miners caused numerous players to take their troubles to social media, but no fix could be found. In true Dwarf Fortress fashion, January 2026 shall be henceforth enshrined as The Month of the Naked Dwarf. Or something like that. I'm sure the community surrounding this unintentionally hilarious strategy game will come up with something much better.

Thankfully, developer Bay 12 Games has issued a hotfix to dress your colony, providing decency to dwarves worldwide. Dwarf Fortress Patch 53.10 fixes the aforementioned wardrobe malfunction as well as tackling a minor freezing bug that occurred during some item storage checks. It also adds the final 28 aquatic portraits to finish the set, so not only will your dwarves wear clothes again, they can look at pretty pictures of fish while they do so.

If you want to keep your dwarves, um, cold, then at least Steam has recently added the option to revert to previous updates through Workshop Version Control. If enabled on Dwarf Fortress, you may be able to work some mod magic to recreate this week's madness. If you're going to all that effort to create a nudist colony, though, it would be just as easy to delete all your dwarves' clothes for real.

Dwarf Fortress patch 53.10 is available now. You can read the full patch notes here, but it's pretty much just the nudity fix.

I'm glad that the developer has fixed this bug, but I can't help but think it would have never been a problem if Dwarf Fortress hadn't modernized from that classic ASCII art direction. I guess this whole situation has, ahem, exposed the perils of modern gaming.