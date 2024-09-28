If you just can’t wait for Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred to get your ARPG fix, roguelike game Dwarven Realms might be just what you’re after. Coming from two-person indie dev Crater Studios, it blends satisfying hack-and-slash combat with a surprising amount of depth, vast enemy hordes akin to Vampire Survivors, and a branching skill tree inspired by Path of Exile to create something that might surprise you. Having just launched out of early access after almost two years, it’s already proving a winner among players.

While the UI, equipment screen, and skill layout are immediately reminiscent of Diablo, Dwarven Realms also takes after the best roguelike games, making each character and every run different with hundreds of unique skills and abilities. Through both looting and crafting, you can rack up all manner of powerful gear and upgrade it to hone your build. Alongside that comes an intricate, branching skill tree that will immediately feel familiar to Path of Exile players, albeit at a less intimidating scale.

With the game’s full launch comes the start of Dwarven Realms Season 1. If you played during early access, you’ll notice improved character customization, new regions to explore, and numerous enhancements “directly influenced by player insights.” Currently boasting a very positive Steam rating with 89% of players recommending it, and coming in at just $10, it might be the perfect quick hit you’re looking for ahead of the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release date.

Dwarven Realms is out now on Steam, priced at $9.99 / £8.50. Head here to check it out and get a copy for yourself. Its simple style belies the amount of depth on offer, and playing it for just a short while makes it quickly apparent why so many have already latched onto its charms.

