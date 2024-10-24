Dying Light 2 is a serious contender for the best zombie game in recent years. Its blend of open-world exploration and parkour combined with plenty of weapons to blast away the undead hordes makes it a supremely satisfying FPS. But I’ve never been able to shake the desire to get properly up close and personal with the pack. Here to help fulfill that craving is a new Dying Light 2 update that turns the zombie shooter into a brutal melee brawler, and you can even jump in at a discount if you want to give it a try for yourself.

Dying Light 2 has plenty of speed and momentum – indeed, it’s very much the name of the game, with you running across walls, grappling between buildings, and leaping your way about the city in style. So you’ll forgive me for wanting to unleash that sheer velocity upon my foes, wielding my very body as a weapon like Joe Baker in Resident Evil 7’s End of Zoe DLC. New Dying Light 2 alteration Wrestlemaniac is the perfect answer to my prayers; a transformation of one of the best zombie games into an all-out brawl.

The Wrestlemaniac alteration is live in Dying Light 2 right now and lasts until Monday October 28 at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am GMT / 12am CET. While it’s active, you’ll find your punch and kick damage is massively increased, along with the power of your ram and dropkick moves. You’ll also be able to block incoming attacks using your fists, and you’ll rank up your Legend Level faster than usual, making it a great chance to rank up quickly.

Look, I get it – if I was in a real-life zombie apocalypse, I’d want to keep my distance from their grasping claws and gnashing fangs as best as possible. But this is the wonderful world of videogames, where personal safety comes in second place to fun, and the appeal of knocking a shambler’s block clean off their shoulders with a well-placed punch is hard to deny. If this update has you looking to jump in and cause chaos, a Steam sale discount means you can do so cheaply.

Dying Light 2 is 60% off on Steam until Wednesday November 6. That means you should expect to pay $23.99 / £21.99 for your copy, down from $59.99 / £54.99. Grab it here, or look ahead to the next installment instead with the latest word on the Dying Light: The Beast release date.

