Dying Light 2 co-op – how to play on Steam and Epic Game Store

Want to play Dying Light 2 co-op with your friends? The latest survival horror game from Techland gives players the option to play almost the entire campaign with a few of their mates. Soon, you and up to three of your buddies can leap across the streets of Villedor, salvaging Dying Light 2 inhibitors to upgrade your stats.

There is no crossplay across hardware platforms, so you won’t be able to play Dying Light 2 co-op on a PC with either PlayStation or Xbox players. Thankfully, you can play with friends across Steam and Epic Game Store, and it works great. It doesn’t matter if the Steam or Epic Game Store user hosts the game. In our tests, it works well either way.

Unfortunately, this is a tiny bit more complicated than you’d anticipate. For starters, you need to play through the game up until a certain point in the main campaign, which will take you at least a few hours. After the game opens up, you can invite friends to join you, but it requires a bit of setup. Follow these steps to set up Dying Light 2 co-op, and soon you and your friends can hunt down valuable loot by cracking open caches using Dying Light 2 safe codes.

How to play Dying Light 2 co-op

Regardless of whether you want to co-op with friends on the same storefront as you – Steam or Epic Games Store, the basic requirement remains the same. To play co-op with your friends, you must reach the point in the campaign where Hakan gives you a pair of binoculars. Once you are there, you can head to the online menu to join public or private games.

How to invite friends to play co-op in Dying Light 2

Here is how you invite friends to play Dying Light 2 co-op:

Pause the game and click ‘Online menu’

Click ‘Online options’ and select your desired privacy

Go back to the online menu and press F to open your friends list

Select the friend on your friends list you want to invite and click invite

Dying Light 2 crossplay: Steam and Epic Games Store

It’s a little more complicated if you want to play Dying Light 2 with a friend who has the Epic Games Store version. Firstly, if you don’t have one already, you have to create an Epic Games Store account in order to play with someone on the Epic version, even if you’re using Steam.

Once you have one, make sure you link your Epic account to your Steam account and ensure you and your co-op partners are friends on Epic.

Here is how to sign in to your Epic account while running the Steam version of Dying Light 2:

Reach the point in the game where you can play co-op, as detailed above

Pause the game and click the ‘Sign in with Epic Games’ button

After logging into your Epic account, you can invite your friends and accept invites via the online menu inside Dying Light 2, but with the Epic Games social overlay (Shift + F3) instead of the Steam overlay

Hopefully, you can now see your friend and play Dying Light 2 co-op with no issues. Even with a buddy by your side, it’s vital that you both keep your equipment in top shape, so do consult our Dying Light 2 repair weapons guide if your gear is close to breaking. If you run into issues when connecting with your friends, why not try out another one of the best co-op games instead?