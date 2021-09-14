Dying Light 2: Stay Human delayed into early 2022

Techland has made the call to delay Dying Light 2: Stay Human into next year. The developer has taken to Twitter to reveal that the upcoming PC game will now release on February 4, 2022, explaining that the team needs more time to realise its ambition.

“The team is steadily progressing with the production, and the game is nearing the finish line,” CEO Pawel Marchewka says. “The game is complete, and we are currently playtesting it. It is by far the biggest and the most ambitious project we’ve ever done. Unfortunately, we’ve realised for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimise it. We are sorry to keep you all waiting a little longer, but we want the game to meet your highest expectations on release, and we don’t want to compromise on this.”

Marchewka further explains that plenty of updates are coming your way soon. Both press and content creators are getting to try the game out on PC and console next month, so you’ll be able to read their thoughts about the game soon. Marchewka also shares that the team is gearing up to share some “exciting news” about the game later this month.

Here’s the statement in full:

Update regarding release date. pic.twitter.com/xAx1RMbw0X — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 14, 2021

If you’re looking for some other zombie games on PC to keep you busy while you wait for the Dying Light 2 release date, you can follow that link.