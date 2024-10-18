Dying Light 2 and dozens of other spooky bangers up to 80% off in new sale

With grappling hooks, wallrunning, parachuting, and more parkour than you can shake a modified machete at, Dying Light 2 boasts some of the best videogame movement and traversal mechanics around. Throw in hordes of zombies that you can turn to a pulp in countless different ways, and you’ve got yourself a memorable experience. Well, as part of a big Halloween sale over on the Epic Games Store, you can now bag yourself one of the most underrated zombie games for 60% off, and there are plenty of other revered spooky titles with big discounts too.

Let’s stick with Dying Light 2 for now though, because even though it’s not a Game of the Year award-scooping, critically-acclaimed title, a lot of people sleep on it. The open world game has you exploring the infected city of Villedor in a fashion that few others can manage thanks to its super slick movement system and day-night cycle that makes its undead inhabitants more aggressive after the sun goes down.

At launch, the game suffered with some frustrating issues – a throwback to our Dying Light 2 review from 2022 will tell you that much – but over time developer Techland has ironed out a lot of these creases and added new content too. This has culminated in the Reloaded Edition of the game, which is the one that’s on sale right now over on Epic. It includes the base game, its dozen or so updates, an expanded arsenal of weapons, and the Bloody Ties expansion.

Right now, Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition is 60% off on the Epic Games Store, bringing it down from $59.99/ £54.99 to just $23.99/ £21.99. You can grab that particular offer here.

As I mentioned, though, there are plenty of other awesome, spooky season-appropriate games with discounts right now.

Alan Wake 2 – arguably one of the best horror games ever made – is 50% off at the moment, just in time for its latest DLC, The Lake House, to drop. If you needed some extra convincing (and I’m sure this will move the needle for thousands of you out there) but Epic is throwing in the Alan Wake Fortnite skin for free as well. Huzzah. The remaster of the original Alan Wake is also on sale, with 75% off.

Another highly-underrated zombie slayer, Dead Island 2, is also on offer with a respectable 30% off the asking price. Again, this comes just before a massive free update is due to hit – Patch 6 adds in an amazing new base defense horde mode and a New Game Plus experience as well.

Elsewhere, Dead By Daylight is 60% off, Blasphemous 2 is 50% off, and the Bioshock Collection has a whopping 80% off too. You can check out all the deals in Epic’s Halloween sale right here.

